PM Modi assures India's all-out cooperation to restore peace in Ukraine | Latest News India

Ahead of his visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that a solution to any conflict cannot be found on the battlefield and is ready to extend all possible cooperation for restoration of peace and stability in the region. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership.

On the second leg of his trip to the two countries, Modi will stay in kyiv for about seven hours. He will return by train to the Ukrainian capital this evening, a journey that will take about ten hours.

“The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are matters of deep concern to all of us. India firmly believes that no solution to any problem can be found on the battlefield,” Modi said in his press statement after his talks with Tusk.

“Loss of innocent human lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability,” Modi said.

“For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,” he said.

Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in nearly half a century.

“Today is a particularly important day in India-Poland relations. Today, after 45 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland,” he said.

“This year, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to transform this relationship into a strategic partnership,” Modi said.

Modi said India and Poland were cooperating in the international arena.

“We both agree that reform of the United Nations and other international institutions is a necessity of the hour to address global challenges,” he said.