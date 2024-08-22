Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi assures India's all-out cooperation to restore peace in Ukraine | Latest News India

PM Modi assures India's all-out cooperation to restore peace in Ukraine | Latest News India
PM Modi assures India's all-out cooperation to restore peace in Ukraine | Latest News India

 


August 22, 2024 at 4:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi, who is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Friday, said he supported peace in the region and reiterated his call for diplomacy to end the conflict.

Ahead of his visit to conflict-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India firmly believes that a solution to any conflict cannot be found on the battlefield and is ready to extend all possible cooperation for restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday. (Bloomberg)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which saw the elevation of India-Poland ties to the level of strategic partnership.

On the second leg of his trip to the two countries, Modi will stay in kyiv for about seven hours. He will return by train to the Ukrainian capital this evening, a journey that will take about ten hours.

“The conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are matters of deep concern to all of us. India firmly believes that no solution to any problem can be found on the battlefield,” Modi said in his press statement after his talks with Tusk.

“Loss of innocent human lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability,” Modi said.

“For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support,” he said.

Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in nearly half a century.

“Today is a particularly important day in India-Poland relations. Today, after 45 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland,” he said.

“This year, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to transform this relationship into a strategic partnership,” Modi said.

Modi said India and Poland were cooperating in the international arena.

“We both agree that reform of the United Nations and other international institutions is a necessity of the hour to address global challenges,” he said.

This article was published from a news agency feed without modification of the text. Only the title has been changed.

News / India News / PM Modi assures India's all-out cooperation to restore peace in Ukraine

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-assures-all-possible-cooperation-from-india-to-restore-peace-in-ukraine-101724323319820.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: