Zhanle Pan was one of China's top athletes at the Paris Olympics, winning three medals: two golds (100m freestyle and 4,100m individual medley) and one silver (4,100m mixed medley). Chinese President Xi Jinping, while meeting with Chinese medal-winning athletes at the 2024 Olympics, looked into the eyes of David Popovici's rival Zhanle Pan and sent him a clear message for the challengers to his record. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a clear message to Zhanle Pan's critics Zhanle Pan caused a sensation at the world level thanks to the victory he achieved in the 100 meters freestyle, after achieving a time of 46:40 seconds, thus managing to break the world record in the event. Immediately after the Chinese triumphed in the 100 meters freestyle, there was also speculation about his accuracy, being accused of doping. Xi Jinping wanted to emphasize this aspect by naming Kyle Chalmers and Jack Alexy. However, the Chinese leader did not mention David Popovici, arrested for his remarks to Zhanle Pan. The Chinese delegation was determined to win gold medals for morality, behavior and integrity. Their sportsmanship won them widespread respect and recognition. On the field, they followed the rules, they respected their opponents, they followed good discipline, with civilized etiquette. [] The motherland and its people are proud, I applaud them! The excellent results of the Chinese delegation in Paris have helped perpetuate the spirit of Chinese and Olympic sports, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. The South China Morning Post newspaper. Fred Vergnoux has given his verdict on the Zhanle Pan doping scandal Fred Vergnoux is one of the most famous swimming coaches in the world. When asked about Zhanle Pan's performance at the Paris Olympics, Vergnoux said the Chinese performance was very good because he only focused on one course. I think the difference was because Pan Zhanle scored very well and everyone else didn't achieve their best times. And a month ago, the Chinese didn't even need to swim. I think this was a problem for many swimmers in Paris. They did too many races before the competition. They were in Budapest, at the short course world championships, then at home, at the qualifying trials, then in Doha, at the long course world championships. In David's case, he also competed at the European Championships in Belgrade. Many competitions, some very close to the Olympics. Maybe Zhanle didn't compete much and was only preparing for Paris. I talk quite often with his coach, Adrian (not far from Rdulescu). But the difference in effort between him and Zhanle was decisive, said Fred Vergnoux forGolazo.ro.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prosport.ro/jocurile-olimpice-paris-2024/pentru-moralitate-si-integritate-presedintele-chinei-xi-jinping-s-a-uitat-in-ochii-lui-zhanle-pan-rivalul-lui-david-popovici-si-a-transmis-un-mesaj-clar-pentru-contestatarii-rec-19970308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos