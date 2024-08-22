Indonesian protesters prevent Jokowi from building his dynasty

Thousands of protesters attempted to storm Indonesia's parliament in Jakarta today, tearing down part of the fence and clashing with police, who fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. The protests, which also took place in several other cities, were sparked by parliament's hasty attempt to change electoral laws, an attempt that has now been postponed.AP)

Our opinion

Today's protests mark the culmination of a chaotic week in Indonesian politics, and the decision to delay the adoption of electoral reforms averts what could have become a full-blown constitutional crisis.

These are two decisions made by the Indonesian Constitutional Court earlier this week:

The first decision lowered the number of local legislative seats that political parties must hold to be able to run candidates for local leadership positions in upcoming elections. The higher threshold benefited the ruling party of incumbent President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi.

The second decision upheld the minimum age requirement of 30 for candidates for regional leadership positions. The move prevents Jokowi's 29-year-old son from running for deputy governor of Central Java in the November election, as he was supposed to do.

Indonesia’s parliament, controlled by Jokowi, who is set to leave office on October 20, immediately moved to overturn the court rulings today, which would have triggered a power struggle between the legislature and the judiciary over who has the authority to set election laws. Instead, the protests forced lawmakers to delay deliberations on the changes, meaning the court rulings will be valid at least for this year’s elections.

It is a striking development for Jokowi, who has been forced to back down from his attempts to undermine Indonesian democracy for the first time in a decade in office. It further complicates not only his post-presidential ambitions, but also his two contrasting legacies.

On the one hand, Jokowi has been and remains broadly popular, for understandable reasons. His government has overseen steady economic growth, improved social welfare, and ambitious infrastructure projects. On the other, despite expectations that his presidency would mark a break with the country’s corrupt dynastic political history, Jokowi has instead embraced Indonesia’s political and military establishment.

This is not the first time he has taken controversial steps to ensure the continuation of a family dynasty. Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will become Indonesia’s vice president later this year, after Jokowi maneuvered to carve out an exception to the age requirement for the position through a Constitutional Court ruling. The court’s controversial decision divided public opinion, but it did not generate the kind of resistance Jokowi received this week.

Today’s protests are an encouraging sign for Indonesian democracy, as they show that public opinion has its limits in the face of blatant dynastic construction and democratic backsliding, even by a popular leader. But Jokowi will remain influential after he leaves office, and observers remain concerned about the threat to democracy posed by his successor, Prabowo Subianto.

For more information: Read Erin Cook's briefing from last year on building Jokowi's dynasty.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv tomorrow, less than two months after Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Analysts say the visit is an attempt to balance relations with Russia and the West.

For decades, India’s foreign policy has been marked by diplomatic acrobatics, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has once again highlighted New Delhi’s balancing act. As Husain Haqqani and Aparna Pande wrote at the time, India’s defensive posture will be increasingly difficult to maintain as the war drags on.

Guatemalan prosecutors filed President Bernardo Arevalo filed a request yesterday to strip him of his criminal immunity, arguing that he should be prosecuted for abuse of power. It is the third such request by the country's Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity, which first sought to prevent Arevalo from taking office after his election a year ago.

Arévalo, an anti-corruption crusader, became president this year despite blatant attempts by the Guatemalan establishment to prevent him from winning and taking office. But the country’s elites retain much of their influence, and as James Bosworth wrote last year, Arévalo needs the world’s attention to ensure he has a chance to reform and improve the country despite the significant opposition he faces.

Rail freight traffic in Canada arrived at a stop The country’s two largest freight rail companies have failed to reach a new agreement with their union. The work stoppage is just the latest sign of a resurgent labor movement in the world’s developed economies as the neoliberal consensus is increasingly challenged. For more, read our 2023 review.

THE United Arab Emirates accepted Authorities yesterday confirmed the credentials of the Taliban’s ambassador to the country, making the Gulf state the second country after China to accept an envoy of that level. For more on the debate over increased diplomatic engagement with the Taliban government, read this daily review from June.

