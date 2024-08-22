Mamata Banerjee addresses PM Narendra Modi over rape cases





Trainee doctor raped and murdered during break at Calcutta hospital It is horrifying to note that nearly 90 cases of rape occur every day across the country, Mamata Banerjee pointed out, citing data, in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bengal chief minister stressed that this requires strict central legislation and fast-track courts to ensure justice in rape cases. The letter follows the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor during a break at a Kolkata hospital on August 9. The authorities' handling of the case led to massive protests and strikes by doctors across the country. “Mr Prime Minister, I wish to draw your attention to the increasing number of rape cases across the country and that in many cases, rape with murder is being committed as per available data. It is horrifying to note that nearly 90 cases of rape are happening every day across the country. This is shaking the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is the duty of each and every one of us to put a stop to this so that women feel safe,” Alapan Bandopadhyay, Senior Advisor to the Chief Minister, said at a press conference. “Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through a stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against those involved in such heinous crimes. Setting up of special fast track courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be envisaged in the proposed legislation to ensure speedy justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days,” the letter added. I wrote this letter today to the Honourable Prime Minister of India: pic.twitter.com/pyVIiiV1mn Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 22, 2024 Earlier in the day, a strongly-worded Supreme Court, which has set up a national task force to recommend measures to improve the working conditions of healthcare professionals, termed as “extremely disturbing” the delay by Kolkata Police in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital. The Supreme Court also asked the protesting doctors to return to work. Justice and medicine cannot be stopped, the court said while hearing a suo-motu case on the murder of the Kolkata doctor and directed the Centre and states to take urgent steps to institutionalise security of doctors across the country. “We direct the Secretary, Union Health Ministry to collaborate with the Chief Secretaries of the states and Directors General of Police to ensure the safety of the healthcare workers,” the Supreme Court said, while directing that the exercise be completed within a week. The court said that the peaceful protests following the Kolkata incident should not be disrupted or stopped by the West Bengal government. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Calcutta police to the CBI, which began its probe on August 14. A city police volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata police a day after the doctor's body was found. No other arrests have been made so far. Late on Wednesday night, the Bengal health department announced the transfer of three senior officials of the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, including its new director and deputy director. The decision was taken in response to the demands of protesting young doctors and medical students.

