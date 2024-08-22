



According to India Today's Mood of the Nation survey, Home Minister Amit Shah is considered the top choice to succeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate, ahead of other senior party leaders such as Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Gadkari. Twenty-five percent of respondents backed Shah for the top job, compared to 19 percent for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is the third most favourable man for the prime minister's post within the saffron party, with 13 per cent votes, the India Today Mood of the Nation survey for August 2024 suggests. Prime Minister Modi, who is returning to power for the third consecutive term, will turn 75 next year. Many believe that this will be his last term before the baton is handed over to someone else. While Amit Shah seems to be the natural successor, Yogi Adityanath's name is also among the serious contenders to succeed Prime Minister Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan followed the three with around 5% approval votes for him. Although Amit Shah leads the survey, his 25% approval rating marks a decline from the previous MOTN surveys in February 2024 and August 2023. In the last two polls, 28% and 29% of respondents had chosen Amit Shah among the BJP leaders to succeed the prime minister. The August 2024 edition of India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey also found that over 31% of respondents in South India believe that Amit Shah is the best candidate to succeed Prime Minister Modi as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. Shah’s approval rating of 31% in South India is the highest of any region, compared to 25% nationally. As in Shah’s case, the percentage of people supporting Yogi Adityanath to succeed Prime Minister Modi has also declined. Support for Yogi has fallen from 25% in August 2023 to 24% in February 2024, with only about 19% of respondents now considering him a suitable successor to Prime Minister Modi within the BJP. Around 13% of the respondents chose Nitin Gadkari as a potential option. India Today's Mood of the Nation survey for August 2024 indicates that Rajnath Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have gained popularity as potential successors to Prime Minister Modi. While Singh has gained around 1.2 percentage points since August 2024, the former MP CM has seen a significant jump from 2.9 per cent in August 2023 to 5.4 per cent in the latest survey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/amit-shah-top-choice-to-succeed-pm-modi-as-bjps-prime-ministerial-candidate-motn-survey-442673-2024-08-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos