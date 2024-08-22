New York State Urges Appeals Court to Uphold Donald Trump's Nearly $500 Million Civil Fraud Judgment





NEW YORK (AP) — New York state lawyers urged an appeals court late Wednesday to uphold Donald Trump's nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment, arguing there is overwhelming evidence to support the justices' conclusion that the former president lied for years about his wealth as he built his real estate empire.

In documents filed ahead of oral arguments next month, New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said the Republican candidates' current appeal is flooded with meritless legal arguments and ignores volumes of trial evidence showing that he and his co-defendants engaged in fraud and illegal acts on an immense scale.

On appeal, the defendants revealingly ignore nearly all of their deceptions, Assistant Attorney General Daniel S. Magy wrote in a 168-page brief to the state's middle-level appeals court, known as the Appellate Division.

Trump, his company and its top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., created and used financial statements filled with egregious misrepresentations and omissions to maintain more than half a billion dollars worth of loans and generate more than $360 million in ill-gotten profits, Magy wrote.

The Appellate Division announced Wednesday that it will hear the case on Sept. 26, about six weeks before Election Day and just after early voting begins in some states. The court typically rules about a month after arguments, meaning a decision could be made before the presidential race ends.

If upheld, the judgment threatens to damage Trump’s personal fortune, disrupt his Trump Organization and undermine his reputation as a savvy businessman. As of Wednesday, Trump’s defendants owed more than $485 million. That amount includes interest that continues to accrue even after Trump posted a $175 million bond in April to halt collection of the money and prevent the state from seizing his assets while he appeals.

Trump has asked the appellate division to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engorons’ Feb. 16 ruling that he lied to banks, insurers and others about his wealth in financial statements used to secure loans and close deals. He and his lawyers argue the verdict was erroneous and egregious.

The appellate division could either uphold Engoron’s verdict, reduce or modify the sentence, or overturn the decision entirely. If Trump fails before the appellate division, he can ask the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, to consider taking his case. If he wins, he won’t have to pay anything to the state and would get his bail back.

Trump and his lawyers argue that the case should never have been brought to court, that the statute of limitations barred certain claims and that the state should not police private business transactions. They also object to the legal mechanism of James’ lawsuit, arguing that the law she sued him under is a consumer protection law that is normally used to police companies that rip off customers.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, and he and his lawyers say no one was hurt. He has denounced the verdict as election interference and a misuse of the justice system against a political opponent, complaining that he was punished for building a perfect company, a deep treasury, high-quality buildings, all the best. James and Engoron are Democrats.

In their response Wednesday, state attorneys said the statute of limitations was properly applied and that state law authorizes the state attorney general to take action against fraudulent or illegal business conduct, whether it targets consumers, small businesses, large corporations or other individuals or entities.

Wednesday's oral argument schedule adds to a busy September for Trump, as he campaigns to retake the White House while dealing with the fallout from multiple legal defeats.

Trump is scheduled to debate his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, on September 10. On September 16, the judge overseeing Trump’s criminal case over his suppression of corruption allegations is expected to rule on a defense request to vacate his felony conviction and dismiss the case on grounds of presidential immunity. Two days later, Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in the criminal case, though his lawyers have asked that it be postponed until after Election Day, November 5.

Engoron found that Trump, his company and senior executives schemed for years to inflate his financial statements to create the illusion that he and his assets were worth more than they actually were. Trump inflated his net worth on financial statements by $800 million to $2.2 billion a year, state attorneys said.

In addition to the hefty fine, the judge imposed strict restrictions on Trump's company's ability to operate. Among other consequences, Engoron placed the Trump Organization under the supervision of a court-appointed monitor for at least three years.

If Engoron’s decision is upheld, Trump will be forced to forfeit a significant portion of his fortune. The judge ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties, representing what he considers ill-gotten gains from his inflated financial statements, including lower interest rates on loans and profits from projects he otherwise would not have been able to complete.

With interest, the total stood at $485.2 million as of Wednesday, including $20.6 million in interest accrued since the verdict. The sum will grow by nearly $112,000 a day until he pays, unless the verdict is overturned.

Trump claims to be worth billions of dollars and said last year that he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to real estate and other investments. James said that if Trump was unable to pay, she would seek to seize some of his assets.

In a court filing last month, Trump's lawyers said that if Engoron's decision were upheld, it would give James unlimited power to target anyone she wants, including her self-proclaimed political opponents.

