Indonesia cancels ratification of controversial election law changes as thousands protest | Nation World

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian lawmakers have canceled plans to ratify controversial revisions to the country's election laws, the deputy speaker of parliament said, after thousands of protesters gathered outside the parliament building.
Had these changes been implemented, they could have further strengthened the political influence of Outgoing President Joko Widodo.
Parliament met in an emergency session on Thursday to overturn a ruling by Indonesia's Constitutional Court on election procedures and amend another. But parliament cancelled the ratification due to lack of quorum and protests outside.
It has been stated that the revision of the regional election law cannot be implemented. This means that today the revision of the regional election law will not be implemented, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Sufmi Dasco Ahmad told reporters in Jakarta.
Indonesian police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to storm the parliament building after tearing down part of the fence and throwing stones at police. Protesters occupied the streets outside the building. Some held banners and placards, while others lit fires and burned tires.
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to an age limit that bars people under 30 from running for regional governor, which would bar Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running in a regional election in Central Java.
The court also made it easier for political parties to nominate candidates by removing the requirement to hold 20% of the seats in a local legislature.
Parliament on Wednesday passed an emergency motion to change the minimum age for governor to 30 at the time of inauguration and further ease the requirements for appointment, and had planned to ratify the change at a plenary session on Thursday.
The move sparked a wave of condemnation on social media and raised concerns about a possible constitutional crisis. Parliament was forced to cancel the law's adoption due to lack of quorum.
Widodo, better known by his nickname Jokowi, began his second and final five-year term in October 2019 and is not eligible for re-election. He will leave office in October.
Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the new vice president after the same trial created an exception to the age limit for the post of former regional leaders. The decision was made while Widodo's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, was chief justice. Usman has been criticized for participating in a case involving a close relative and later dismissed.
Indonesian activists, students, workers, celebrities and musicians joined the protest on Thursday, expressing concerns about democracy in Indonesia.
Protests were also reported in other major cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.
In Yogyakarta, at least 1,000 protesters gathered outside parliament, the presidential palace and the city's ceremonial They demanded, among other things, the rejection of the regional election bill, respect for the Constitutional Court's ruling and the rejection of political dynasties.
The simultaneous protests in major cities showed anger over parliament's efforts to overturn the Constitutional Court's decision to allow more candidates to run in regional elections, said Yoes Kenawas, a political analyst at Atma Jaya Catholic University.
“They also opposed the dynastic policies pursued by President Jokowi,” Kenawas said.