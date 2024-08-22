Donald Trump slams Josh Shapiro as 'highly overrated Jewish governor'





Donald Trump lashed out at Josh Shapiro and called him a “highly overrated Jewish governor” after his speech endorsing Kamala Harris.

The former president lashed out at the Pennsylvania Democrat on his Truth Social platform Wednesday after Shapiro delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Trump said: “The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, gave a truly bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, but she hates Israel and will do nothing but make his journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping in the end he fails.

“Judge only by his actions!”

Trump added: “Yet Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, has refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel and the Jewish people have ever had. I have done more for Israel than any president and, frankly, I have done more for Israel than any other person, and it's not even close.”

“Shapiro has done nothing for Israel and never will. Comrade Kamala Harris, the radical left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe, will do even less. Israel is in deep trouble!”

Shapiro criticized the former president in his speech, saying another Trump term would threaten Americans' freedom.

He said: “While he wraps himself in the blanket of freedom, what he is proposing is not freedom at all.”

“Listen to me, it’s not freedom to tell our children what books they’re allowed to read. And it’s not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies,” Shapiro said to applause.

“And listen to me, it's certainly not freedom to say, 'You can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner.' That's not freedom. You know what, Democrats? We're the party of real freedom.”

Donald Trump in Howell, Michigan, on August 20. Josh Shapiro in Chicago on August 21. The former president lashed out at Shapiro in a social media post. Donald Trump in Howell, Michigan, on August 20. Josh Shapiro in Chicago on August 21. The former president lashed out at Shapiro in a social media post. AP/Getty

Before Harris announced Walz as his running mate, Shapiro was considered a contender for the role.

The 51-year-old was seen as a strong candidate for governor of a key state and a more moderate option. But he has faced some criticism from progressive Democrats for his past comments about Palestinians and pro-Palestinian protesters.

Shapiro is a staunch supporter of Israel, which he considers “the only functioning, pluralistic democracy in the Middle East.” He supports the two-state solution and is critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he called a “failed leader” who has taken his country in a “very dangerous direction,” according to the Forward.

On the first day of the DNC, August 19, Shapiro told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that anti-Semitism played “no role” in Harris not choosing him as her running mate.

He said: “I want to make sure you hear me clearly: Anti-Semitism played no role in the dialogue I had with the vice president. None.

“It is true that there is anti-Semitism in this country, as well as racism, Islamophobia and homophobia, and we must stand up and condemn all of that,” he said.

He added: “There is no place for that in the Democratic Party, and there is no place for that in our country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-josh-shapiro-jewish-governor-dnc-kamala-harris-israel-gaza-1942755 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos