Xi Jinping encourages further study and application of Deng Xiaoping theory





Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that it is necessary to deepen the study of Deng Xiaoping's theory and its applications. Xi said at a symposium commemorating the 120th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping's birth that Deng made outstanding contributions to national independence and people's liberation under the leadership of the Party and the establishment of the People's Republic of China, as well as fruitful work in the establishment of the socialist system and socialist construction. As the core of the second generation of the leading collectives of the Communist Party of China, he led the Party and the people to a great historical turning point, promoted a new leap in adapting Marxism to Chinese conditions, and opened up a new horizon for socialist modernization and socialist construction. He took the right path toward the complete reunification of the motherland, resolutely upheld the glorious socialist banner, and successfully launched socialism with Chinese characteristics. The most important ideological asset left by Deng Xiaoping is the Deng Xiaoping Theory he founded, Xi said. In the new era and the new path, we should continue to study and apply Deng Xiaoping Theory in depth, comprehensively and accurately, understand its fundamental meaning, and adhere to the major conclusions, fundamental viewpoints and correct suggestions that Deng made based on his understanding of the laws of socialism. At the same time, we should skillfully grasp the essence of the theory in light of the ever-changing situation and use it to solve practical problems. At the end of his speech, Xi said that China is an unswerving force for maintaining world peace. It should always hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win situation, promote the building of a human community with a shared future, promote the common values ​​of all mankind, the Global Development Initiative, global security. Initiative and implement the Global Civilization Initiative, actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and continue to provide new opportunities for the world through new breakthroughs in modernization with Chinese characteristics.

