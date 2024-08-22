'Rahul Gandhi could have become PM replacing Narendra Modi if…': Congress leader Kharge | India News

JAMMU: Urging his party cadres to work hard to ensure victory in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in a bid to restore the state and further marginalise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi would have become prime minister if some states had given the party 25 more seats.

Kharge criticised Prime Minister Modi for downgrading Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory and said he was showing arrogance despite the setbacks suffered in the recent parliamentary elections. “We may not have won any seats here in the parliamentary elections but the INDIA alliance has got many. If Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states had given us five seats each, making a total of 25 seats, our leader Rahul Gandhi would have been the Prime Minister,” he told party workers.

Kharge urged the party cadres to work hard on the ground: “That is why we have to work hard. It is important to win. Victory cannot be achieved through words alone. If we keep talking without doing the groundwork, it will not materialise.” The Congress leader stressed the importance of winning in Jammu and Kashmir to restore the statehood and said a huge responsibility lies on the party workers.

“The upcoming elections are crucial because they concern your very existence. If you win, the state will be restored. If you win, the legislative council will be restored. If you win, elections for districts, panchayats and municipalities will be held,” he said. Kharge said Modi’s dictatorship, marked by arrogance, will not continue if the party wins these elections.

“It is your responsibility. Rahul ji said that you are working for us. My intention is a little different. We are doing this for you. Rahul ji, Sonia ji and Priyanka ji are doing this for you. Are they coming here to stay? What I am saying is that together we are working hard to save democracy and the Constitution in this country,” he added.

Kharge stressed that it was a battle to keep all democratic organs in Jammu and Kashmir intact, adding that one should not forget that no one was doing anyone any favour. “Together we are working to save democracy and the Constitution. This is a huge responsibility for you. You may have broken the arrogance of Modi ji. Now by winning the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, you will further marginalise Modi and the BJP,” he said.

Kharge criticised the Prime Minister for his statements about development and progress in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. He said Modi had done nothing but boast about his work with utter arrogance. “His destiny has changed. You see, there is no democratic system here. There is no assembly, no panchayats, no councils, no municipalities. Who is responsible for all this?” Kharge asked.

“But you have taught him a good lesson. Rahul Gandhi's yatra has shown them their place in 2024 elections. He does not have a majority but continues to cling to his victory,” he added. Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on restoration of the state, Kharge asked how long it would take to restore it.

“Why did you not restore the state before the elections? You had promised it to the people here. Why did you not keep your promise? Because you intend to keep Kashmir under your occupation and continue to rule under the lieutenant governor, who has become a maharaja or a king here,” he said. Kharge added that Jammu and Kashmir is not a state governed by the rule of law but a state ruled by a dictatorship.

“Modi and Shah continue to display a high degree of arrogance. But this will not last long. We are bringing a big cyclone, and you will be consumed by it. They will have no existence in the days to come,” he said.