As PM Narendra Modi claims India, Poland are connected by kabaddi, a quick look at the history of European nations in sports | Sports-others News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Poland to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighted kabaddi as the common thread between Poland and India during his keynote speech in Warsaw.

India and Poland are connected by the game of kabaddi. This game came to Poland through India and they have taken it to great heights. Poland is going to host the kabaddi championship for the first time. I wish their team good luck, the Prime Minister said in his speech. PM Modi also met the captains of the men's and women's kabaddi teams of Poland.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first by an Indian prime minister in over four decades. The last Indian prime minister to visit Poland was Morarji Desai in 1979.

Here is a quick overview of Poland's history in the sport of kabaddi.

When the Polish team played in the Kabaddi World Cup

The Polish team was one of the surprises of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, hosted by India.

They caused one of the biggest upsets of the Kabaddi World Cup eight years ago, hosted by Gujarat Ahmedabad, when they beat Iran, who were traditionally the powerhouses of the sport.

It was captain Michal Spickzo who led the way, scoring 12 points while Piotr Pamulak had nine in the group game. Iran was stunned by a 25-41 margin. The Polish team was so good that they held the rampaging Iranian defenders to just six points on the night, including just two in the second half.

Poles, pioneers of the Pro Kabaddi League

In 10 seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League, the sport's biggest league in the world, two Polish players have played in the PKL. Unsurprisingly, those two players were Michal Spickzo and Piotr Pamulak, both of whom had given a taste of their kabaddi prowess against Iran in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

Spickzo, a defender, was the first European to play in the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought by Bengaluru Bulls in 2015. He was also with the team in the 2016 edition of the competition.

Originally from the Polish city of Bialystok, Spickzo was introduced to the sport of kabaddi when Ashok Das, general secretary of the English Kabaddi Association, visited Poland and organised a kabaddi demonstration.

The Polish defender used to play American football and switching to kabaddi was not so difficult. At the time he was selected by the PKL, he was working as an IT professional.

“The similarity between kabaddi and American football is that you have to observe your opponent and how your teammates play. Preparation is required. In both sports, footwork is crucial. Since I have been playing football for a while, it would help me improve my kabaddi game,” Spickzo said.

Although Spickzo didn't play much in the PKL, he kind of paved the way for Pamulak to also be selected in the league.

Pamulak became the second Polish player to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League after being signed by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 player auction.