Politics
As PM Narendra Modi claims India, Poland are connected by kabaddi, a quick look at the history of European nations in sports | Sports-others News
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Poland to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighted kabaddi as the common thread between Poland and India during his keynote speech in Warsaw.
India and Poland are connected by the game of kabaddi. This game came to Poland through India and they have taken it to great heights. Poland is going to host the kabaddi championship for the first time. I wish their team good luck, the Prime Minister said in his speech. PM Modi also met the captains of the men's and women's kabaddi teams of Poland.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first by an Indian prime minister in over four decades. The last Indian prime minister to visit Poland was Morarji Desai in 1979.
Here is a quick overview of Poland's history in the sport of kabaddi.
When the Polish team played in the Kabaddi World Cup
The Polish team was one of the surprises of the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, hosted by India.
They caused one of the biggest upsets of the Kabaddi World Cup eight years ago, hosted by Gujarat Ahmedabad, when they beat Iran, who were traditionally the powerhouses of the sport.
It was captain Michal Spickzo who led the way, scoring 12 points while Piotr Pamulak had nine in the group game. Iran was stunned by a 25-41 margin. The Polish team was so good that they held the rampaging Iranian defenders to just six points on the night, including just two in the second half.
Poles, pioneers of the Pro Kabaddi League
In 10 seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League, the sport's biggest league in the world, two Polish players have played in the PKL. Unsurprisingly, those two players were Michal Spickzo and Piotr Pamulak, both of whom had given a taste of their kabaddi prowess against Iran in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.
Spickzo, a defender, was the first European to play in the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought by Bengaluru Bulls in 2015. He was also with the team in the 2016 edition of the competition.
Originally from the Polish city of Bialystok, Spickzo was introduced to the sport of kabaddi when Ashok Das, general secretary of the English Kabaddi Association, visited Poland and organised a kabaddi demonstration.
The Polish defender used to play American football and switching to kabaddi was not so difficult. At the time he was selected by the PKL, he was working as an IT professional.
“The similarity between kabaddi and American football is that you have to observe your opponent and how your teammates play. Preparation is required. In both sports, footwork is crucial. Since I have been playing football for a while, it would help me improve my kabaddi game,” Spickzo said.
Although Spickzo didn't play much in the PKL, he kind of paved the way for Pamulak to also be selected in the league.
Pamulak became the second Polish player to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League after being signed by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 player auction.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/pm-narendra-modi-india-poland-connected-kabaddi-9527851/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping: Advancing the historic cause initiated by Deng
- As PM Narendra Modi claims India, Poland are connected by kabaddi, a quick look at the history of European nations in sports | Sports-others News
- 'It Ends With Us' Surpasses $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office
- Kraken Makes Former Michigan Hockey Star Highest-Paid Forward
- The Casting of Frank Stone: a 'love letter' to horror and Dead by Daylight fans | BBC News
- Southern Arizona man arrested for alleged death threats against Donald Trump
- Indonesians force government to abandon electoral law reform
- Miami Trace tennis splits FAC matches with Hillsboro, Jackson
- Obama jokes about Tim Walz shirts. Watch his wife's reaction
- Fact sheet: U.S. response to lineage I Mpox outbreaks in African countries
- 'Rahul Gandhi could have become PM replacing Narendra Modi if…': Congress leader Kharge | India News
- Granville Central cancels football season over attendance concerns