Politics
Xi Jinping: Advancing the historic cause initiated by Deng
President Xi Jinping on Thursday hailed the “outstanding contributions” of late leader Deng Xiaoping (1904-1997) and called for advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics pioneered by Deng, the chief architect of China's reform and opening-up policy.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium held by the CPC Central Committee to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Deng's birth on Thursday.
Hailing Deng's historic achievements in national independence and people's liberation, in the founding of the People's Republic of China and socialist construction, as well as in the founding of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said Deng made outstanding contributions to the Party, the people, the country, the nation and the world.
Deng pushed China to make a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, innovate socialist modernization and chart a correct path for the country's complete reunification, Xi said.
Deng's achievements have been immortalized in history and will always inspire future generations, he said.
Deng's reform and opening-up policy was officially launched at the Third Plenary Session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in December 1978, paving the way for China's future growth. His southern tour in 1992, especially his visit to Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, further advanced China's reform and opening-up at a critical moment.
Xi called for continuing to study and apply Deng Xiaoping Theory, the series of political and economic ideologies that play an important role in modern China, such as opening up China to the outside world, implementing the principle of “one country, two systems” and promoting political and economic pragmatism through the phrase “seeking truth from facts.”
Deng pioneered socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the concept was first highlighted when he delivered his speech at the opening ceremony of the 12th National Congress of the CPC in Beijing on September 1, 1982.
The imperative of building socialism with Chinese characteristics is based on the fact that China is in the early stages of socialism, according to Deng's theory. The overall approach is to promote economic, political, cultural, social and ecological progress.
Xi stressed at Thursday's meeting that the best way to commemorate Deng is to continue to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics that he initiated.
The country should forge ahead, focusing on the core task of building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation by comprehensively advancing China's modernization, he said.
Xi Jinping stressed the need to further deepen reforms in an all-round manner to provide strong impetus and institutional guarantees for China's modernization.
“We should promote high-level opening-up, gradually expand institutional opening-up, and promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative. We should coordinate opening-up and security, and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.”
Xi also called for efforts to achieve more notable and substantial progress in promoting common prosperity for all.
Noting that realizing China's complete reunification has long been the aspiration of Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and other members of the older generation of revolutionaries, Xi called for resolute efforts to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and firmly oppose “Taiwan independence” to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He also reiterated China's commitment to promoting world peace, saying the nation would bring new opportunities to the world through further progress in Chinese modernization.
Zulkafil Hassan Khan, president of the Society of International Relations and Law in Islamabad, Pakistan, and director of the Pakistan-China Knowledge Corridor, said Xi's recognition of Deng's outstanding contributions vividly reflects Xi's pivotal role in strengthening socialism with Chinese characteristics, which ultimately transformed the country's socio-economic prospects.
Khan stressed Xi's emphasis on the country's continued in-depth study and application of Deng Xiaoping Theory, saying it remains the foundation of China's economic transition, social transformation and industrial upgrading, leading the country toward opening-up and modernization.
Xu Weiwei in Hong Kong contributed to this article.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202408/23/WS66c7c158a31060630b9247b5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping: Advancing the historic cause initiated by Deng
- As PM Narendra Modi claims India, Poland are connected by kabaddi, a quick look at the history of European nations in sports | Sports-others News
- 'It Ends With Us' Surpasses $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office
- Kraken Makes Former Michigan Hockey Star Highest-Paid Forward
- The Casting of Frank Stone: a 'love letter' to horror and Dead by Daylight fans | BBC News
- Southern Arizona man arrested for alleged death threats against Donald Trump
- Indonesians force government to abandon electoral law reform
- Miami Trace tennis splits FAC matches with Hillsboro, Jackson
- Obama jokes about Tim Walz shirts. Watch his wife's reaction
- Fact sheet: U.S. response to lineage I Mpox outbreaks in African countries
- 'Rahul Gandhi could have become PM replacing Narendra Modi if…': Congress leader Kharge | India News
- Granville Central cancels football season over attendance concerns