Xi Jinping: Advancing the historic cause initiated by Deng

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, spoke at a meeting held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday to mark the 120th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping's birth. Other Party and state leaders also attended the meeting. JU PENG/YAN YAN/XINHUA



President Xi Jinping on Thursday hailed the “outstanding contributions” of late leader Deng Xiaoping (1904-1997) and called for advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics pioneered by Deng, the chief architect of China's reform and opening-up policy.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium held by the CPC Central Committee to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Deng's birth on Thursday.

Hailing Deng's historic achievements in national independence and people's liberation, in the founding of the People's Republic of China and socialist construction, as well as in the founding of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said Deng made outstanding contributions to the Party, the people, the country, the nation and the world.

Deng pushed China to make a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, innovate socialist modernization and chart a correct path for the country's complete reunification, Xi said.

Deng's achievements have been immortalized in history and will always inspire future generations, he said.

Deng's reform and opening-up policy was officially launched at the Third Plenary Session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in December 1978, paving the way for China's future growth. His southern tour in 1992, especially his visit to Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, further advanced China's reform and opening-up at a critical moment.

Xi called for continuing to study and apply Deng Xiaoping Theory, the series of political and economic ideologies that play an important role in modern China, such as opening up China to the outside world, implementing the principle of “one country, two systems” and promoting political and economic pragmatism through the phrase “seeking truth from facts.”

Deng pioneered socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the concept was first highlighted when he delivered his speech at the opening ceremony of the 12th National Congress of the CPC in Beijing on September 1, 1982.

The imperative of building socialism with Chinese characteristics is based on the fact that China is in the early stages of socialism, according to Deng's theory. The overall approach is to promote economic, political, cultural, social and ecological progress.

Xi stressed at Thursday's meeting that the best way to commemorate Deng is to continue to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics that he initiated.

The country should forge ahead, focusing on the core task of building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation by comprehensively advancing China's modernization, he said.

Xi Jinping stressed the need to further deepen reforms in an all-round manner to provide strong impetus and institutional guarantees for China's modernization.

“We should promote high-level opening-up, gradually expand institutional opening-up, and promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative. We should coordinate opening-up and security, and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Xi also called for efforts to achieve more notable and substantial progress in promoting common prosperity for all.

Noting that realizing China's complete reunification has long been the aspiration of Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and other members of the older generation of revolutionaries, Xi called for resolute efforts to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and firmly oppose “Taiwan independence” to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also reiterated China's commitment to promoting world peace, saying the nation would bring new opportunities to the world through further progress in Chinese modernization.

Zulkafil Hassan Khan, president of the Society of International Relations and Law in Islamabad, Pakistan, and director of the Pakistan-China Knowledge Corridor, said Xi's recognition of Deng's outstanding contributions vividly reflects Xi's pivotal role in strengthening socialism with Chinese characteristics, which ultimately transformed the country's socio-economic prospects.

Khan stressed Xi's emphasis on the country's continued in-depth study and application of Deng Xiaoping Theory, saying it remains the foundation of China's economic transition, social transformation and industrial upgrading, leading the country toward opening-up and modernization.

Xu Weiwei in Hong Kong contributed to this article.