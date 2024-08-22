Turkish pro-government foundations receive lion's share of EU grants and funds





Organizations close to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) government receive the majority of European Union grants and funds allocated to projects in Turkey, according to a report by news website T24. These revelations highlight the substantial financial support that pro-government Turkish foundations have received from the EU. The Turkish Youth Foundation (TGVA), a foundation linked to the Erdoan government, and similar organizations, including the Youth and Education Service Foundation of Turkey (TRGEV) and the Political, Economic and Social Research Foundation (SETA), have benefited significantly from these funds. This support continues despite the Turkish government’s criticism of foreign-funded independent media and NGOs. In a related development, Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), through its affiliated foundation, the Diyanet Foundation of Turkey, has received a grant of 45,870 Turkish Liras from the EU’s Erasmus+ programme for a project aimed at strengthening institutional capacities in working with young people. The move comes as the foundation reported a significant increase in its revenue, from 847,000 Turkish Liras in 2022 to nearly 49 million Turkish Liras in 2023, a 57-fold increase. Since 2020, TGVA has secured over €700,000 in EU Erasmus funding for 16 projects. Investigative journalist Metin Cihan revealed that TGVA received €247,904 for a project on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), with additional projects receiving amounts ranging from €24,000 to €86,000. Between 2021 and 2023, TGVA secured €24,479 for four projects under the European Solidarity Corps, managed by the European Commission. The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded to the controversy by clarifying that the funds provided to these foundations were not direct grants but competitive grants awarded under the EU's rigorous project evaluation criteria. The ministry stressed that the projects were independently evaluated and funded in accordance with EU guidelines, urging the public not to be fooled by what it described as deliberately misleading reports. Investigative journalist Cihan had previously pointed out that the EU was funding projects of foundations and think tanks that support Erdoan and the AKP government, despite the administration's tough stance toward journalists and human rights defenders who use funds from abroad. According to Cihan, pro-government foundations benefit from the funds they criticize when they are used by independent media and NGOs. Turkey, which has had a poor record on press freedom for years, ranks158th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index established by RSF, published on May 3, World Press Freedom Day. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

