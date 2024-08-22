Arizona man wanted in connection with threats against former President Donald Trump in custody, law enforcement says





CNN —

An Arizona man wanted for allegedly making threats against former President Donald Trump is now in custody, law enforcement said.

Ronald Syvrud, accused of threatening to kill Trump in multiple social media posts over the past two weeks, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Cochise County, but no further details were immediately available, according to Carol Capas, the county's public information officer.

Capas has previously declined to specify on which platform the threats were made.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that he was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Trump was in the county on Thursday to deliver a speech at the U.S.-Mexico border. The former president's team was notified by law enforcement of the search for the man before he arrived at the border, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Secret Service spokeswoman Alexandria Worley told CNN the agency is investigating the man. The Secret Service investigates all threats to our people. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time, Worley said.

The 66-year-old was wanted on several outstanding warrants for drunken driving, hit-and-run and failure to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said in a news release posted on Facebook. Syvrud is a resident of Benson, Arizona, the release said, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tucson.

In addition to supporting federal and state law enforcement in securing the area for Trump's border visit, the sheriff's office has added additional investigative resources to search for Syvrud.

Asked about the man who allegedly made threats against him during his border speech, Trump said he was not aware the Secret Service was investigating the man, but he was not that surprised.

“I heard it was dangerous, but I also have a job to do. I didn't hear about it. They probably don't want to tell me,” Trump said. “I heard it was very dangerous to take this trip, some people really didn't want me to do it.”

The Secret Service has begun beefing up Trump's security and plans to surround the former president with bulletproof glass at campaign rallies after an assassination attempt on Trump at his rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania, a senior official told CNN last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

