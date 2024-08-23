Why is Imran Khan running for Chancellor of Oxford University?





In a surprising move, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently languishing in prison, has filed his candidacy to run for the post of chancellor of Britain's prestigious Oxford University.

In 1972, Khan studied philosophy, politics and economics at Keble College, Oxford, graduating in 1975. He also captained the Oxford University cricket team, before becoming one of the greatest all-rounders in world cricket.

Oxford relaxed its rules for the jailed Khan and allowed online nominations and voting in October. Khan, who served as chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014, is vying to replace his Conservative counterpart Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, who announced in February that he was stepping down as Oxford chancellor.

What is interesting here is the timing of Khan’s application for the job. It coincides with rumors that the Pakistani federal government is banning Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for terrorism. This raises two questions: Is Khan hoping to draw international attention to the fact that his party is perceived as a political victim of powerful actors in Pakistan? And does his candidacy send a signal to Pakistan’s powerful military?

Khan, 71, applied for the job after spending a year in a Pakistani prison on charges ranging from corruption to terrorism. His supporters say the charges against him are politically motivated. Last month, the United Nations declared Khan's detention arbitrary, saying there was no legal basis for keeping him in prison.

As the Pakistani people expressed themselves through the ballot box, powerful political actors attempted to alter the public mandate by manipulating the election results.

The former prime minister had engaged in an open confrontation with the military establishment, which was allegedly behind the ouster of his government through a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Attempts were made to exclude Khan’s PTI from the electoral race through a massive crackdown on PTI leaders, workers and supporters. Last year, Khan accused the powerful military of openly trying to destroy his political party. In an interview with Reuters, Khan was asked who was behind the crackdown. It’s completely the establishment. The establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they are really now openly, I mean, it’s not even hidden now, they are just out in the open.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in January 2020 (Valeriano Di Domenico/World Economic Forum)

In the February 2024 elections, many Pakistanis voted for independent candidates in support of Khan, who was imprisoned six months before the election. Independents, supported by Khan, won the majority of seats.

As the Pakistani people expressed themselves through ballots, powerful political actors attempted to alter the public mandate by manipulating the election results. In an interview with ITV News from solitary confinement, conducted through lawyers, Khan congratulated the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer but urged him and his Labour colleagues to imagine that their landslide victory had been stolen from them. For nearly a year, I have been locked in a two-metre by two-metre death cell, a space usually reserved for terrorists and death row inmates.

What will happen if Khan wins the race for the chancellorship of Oxford? By running for the job, with speculation that heavyweights such as former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson could also be in the running, Khan will undoubtedly attract global attention and put international pressure on Pakistan’s military establishment. The repercussions for Pakistani politics will also be significant. Whatever the outcome, the former international cricketer is determined to play every last ball of his political journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/why-imran-khan-running-chancellor-university-oxford The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos