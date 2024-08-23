Modi remains top choice for PM, Rahul Gandhi climbs in preference ranks: poll





Two months after the 2024 general election that returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for a historic third term, an India Today Mood of the Nation poll shows he remains the overwhelming choice for the job, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi now has more people backing him for the premiership than in the last poll in February or the one in August 2023. A recent poll shows that 49.1% of the respondents prefer PM Modi as their Prime Minister while Rahul Gandhi is the choice of 22.4% of the people. In February, 55% of respondents preferred Modi as prime minister, and 14% preferred Rahul. The latest figures show a six percentage point drop in preference for Modi as prime minister, but a nine percentage point increase in those backing Rahul for the top job. And that's not all. When asked, “Regardless of political affiliation, who is best placed to become Prime Minister after Narendra Modi?”, Rahul Gandhi was the first choice of 28.6% of respondents, ahead of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, who was preferred by 20% of respondents as Prime Minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was preferred by 19 per cent of respondents, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was preferred by 13 per cent of respondents. This is the highest number of people in a Mood of the Nation poll who preferred Rahul Gandhi as prime minister since 2016, barring one occasion in January 2019, when 34% of respondents wanted him for the top job. So what happened in those six months to cause a shift in perception? The BJP and Prime Minister Modi went into the 2024 assembly elections with confidence and targeting 400 seats for the NDA partners. The BJP emerged as the single largest party and Prime Minister Modi was re-elected to power, but The results also had a Baazigar effect — Rahul Gandhi lost, but won. The Congress leader's campaign speeches and the poll results, as also reflected in the Mood of the Nation survey, seem to have struck a chord with a section of Indians. Rahul Gandhi was at its aggressive best even after the electionsdelivering two fiery speeches in the Lok Sabha, where he has now taken over as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). Even during the campaign, the Congress leader They tirelessly participated in rallies all over India. When it comes to the number of people who prefer Modi as prime minister, he is well ahead of Rahul Gandhi with a 27 percentage point lead over the Congress leader. While that lead has narrowed from 41 percentage points in February, Modi remains the overwhelming choice of nearly half of those surveyed in the survey. In the Mood of the Nation survey a year ago, in August 2023, 52.3% of respondents favoured Modi as prime minister, while 15.8% wanted Rahul to be appointed prime minister. Thus, the survey, two months after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reveals that Prime Minister Modi remains the overwhelming number one choice for the top job, while Rahul Gandhi now has more people seeing him fit for the top job. The August 2024 edition of India Today’s Mood of the Nation survey, a biannual pan-India survey, was conducted by CVoter between July 15, 2024 and August 10, 2024. The survey interviewed 40,591 respondents across all 543 Lok Sabha segments in the country. An additional 95,872 interviews from CVoter’s regular weekly tracker were also analyzed to identify long-term trends in voting and seat sharing. For the full Mood of the Nation report, subscribe to India Today magazine. Published by: Sushim Mukul Published on: August 22, 2024

