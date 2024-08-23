Trump slams Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro as 'overrated Jewish governor' in social media rant





Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiros' remarks at the Democratic National Convention were well-received, though Donald Trump was apparently unimpressed. The Wall Street Journal reported:

Former President Donald Trump criticized Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on his social media platform, Truth Social, Thursday morning, calling him “a very overrated Jewish governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” The Republican presidential candidate also criticized Shapiro for refusing to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel and the Jewish people have ever had. The post is the latest in a series of attacks by Trump on Jewish Democrats, whom he views as disloyal.

Even for Trump, who regularly peddles anti-Semitic ideas, it was bizarre.

In a mid-night tirade, the Republican candidate began by arguing: “The overrated Jewish Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, gave a really bad and poorly delivered speech. Whether Trump understands it or not, his emphasis on the governor’s faith was itself emblematic of his biases: When the former president attacks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, he doesn’t call him a highly overrated Lutheran governor. When Trump complains about House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, he doesn’t call her a highly overrated Catholic congresswoman.”

But when targeting Shapiro, the Republican apparently finds it necessary to reference the governor's religion, which says a lot about Trump, and not a good one.

In the same online missive, Trump added: “I’ve done more for Israel than any president, and frankly, I’ve done more for Israel than anyone else, and that’s not even close.” In other words, as far as the Republican candidate is concerned, in the history of Israel, no other human being in the United States or abroad has ever done more for the country than he has, which is unintentionally hilarious.

As if that were not enough, the former president went on to say that Vice President Kamala Harris hates Israel and will do nothing but make his journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping that in the end, he will fail.

To the extent that reality still has any meaning, there is literally no evidence that the Democratic presidential nominee hates Israel, but this sentence stood out to me for an entirely different reason: While Trump usually posts angry texts on his social media platform in the middle of the night, it is hard to believe that it was his hands that wrote Israel's journey through the complexities of survival.

In other words, Trump not only peddled offensive nonsense, he also could have had help putting that message together.

For a politician who is a little too quick to falsely accuse his opponents of anti-Semitism, this was ridiculous.

Indeed, Trump's rhetoric was so horrific that a White House spokesperson condemned his missive, saying: “It is anti-Semitic, dangerous and hurtful to attack a fellow American by denouncing his Jewish faith in a derogatory manner, or to perpetuate the centuries-old smear of dual loyalty.”

Shapiro himself was also unimpressed by Trump's nonsense.

“I mean, first of all, I think it’s clear that over the last several years, Donald Trump has been obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to sow hatred and division in our politics,” the governor said. “This is someone who has regularly peddled anti-Semitic tropes like this. Look, remember, this is the man who wanted Doug Mastriano in office. This is the man who was rejected repeatedly by the voters of Pennsylvania. He himself lost in 2020, every candidate he handpicked lost, and I think he’s headed for another loss, this time to Kamala Harris.”

“I think you all heard me say last night at the DNC the exact opposite of what Donald Trump is talking about. I’m talking about true freedom, bringing people together, accepting people no matter what they look like, where they come from, who they love, who they pray to, and saying, ‘This is a place for you.’ That’s diametrically opposed to everything Donald Trump believes in, and it’s clear that he’s going to continue to be the hateful, divisive person that he’s always been in this campaign. And I think it’s clear from his record that he’s setting himself up for another defeat.”

