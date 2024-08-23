Politics
Indonesia drops plans to revise election law amid protests
JAKARTA — Indonesia's parliament on Thursday scrapped planned changes to election laws after protesters in the capital set fires and faced tear gas and water cannons over legislation they said would weaken opponents of the outgoing president and his successor.
The legislature, dominated by supporters of outgoing President Joko Widodo and his successor, Prabowo Subianto, was set to vote to overturn changes to electoral laws made by the Constitutional Court, a decision that effectively reopened a chance for a vocal government critic to run in regional elections.
Parties supporting Prabowo earlier this week rallied behind a single candidate for the influential Jakarta governorship, eliminating any chance of running against the president-elect's rival, Anies Baswedan.
At the time, Anies needed the support of a party or coalition of parties holding at least 20% of the seats in the local parliament, in accordance with the rules for regional elections in force since 2016.
But Tuesday's Constitutional Court ruling lowered the threshold to below 10 percent, giving Anies a chance to be nominated by the only party that did not nominate a candidate, the PDIP.
The national parliament had sought to return to the previous threshold, contradicting the country's highest court, in a move that critics say would favor the outgoing president and his family, as well as the new government, as they consolidate power and eliminate opposition.
“We are in a republic. It is a democracy, but if its leadership is decided by one person, or an oligarchy, we cannot accept that,” said Afif Sidik, a 29-year-old teacher.
No change before November elections
On Thursday, deputy parliament speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad told Reuters the deliberations would be taken up by the new parliament, meaning there would be no changes for this year's regional elections, scheduled for November.
This means that Anies will be able to run for the post of Jakarta governor if the PDIP nominates him.
The parliament's decision came as security forces fired tear gas and water cannons as protesters broke through the gates of parliament and set part of it ablaze, while demonstrations broke out across the country against changes to the electoral law.
Thousands of people gathered outside parliament to protest the court ruling, carrying placards accusing Widodo, known as “Jokowi,” of nepotism and destroying democracy. Others held up a fake guillotine in his image.
The now-delayed legislation would also have paved the way for Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, to run in Central Java elections in November by changing rules on age requirements.
The protests were sparked by a battle over which branch of government has ultimate authority to determine election rules, after parliament said it planned to ratify the changes to the law on Thursday morning.
Legal experts and election analysts had warned that the impasse between parliament and the judiciary was pushing the country towards a constitutional crisis.
“The tipping point of anger”
The unusual wave of protests comes amid growing anger over what are seen as attempts by the Jokowi government to consolidate its power, analysts say.
“This is a peak, we have reached a tipping point of anger and frustration now,” said Made Supriatma, a visiting fellow at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.
Last year, the Constitutional Court, then headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law, issued a ruling that also changed the rules for eligibility for elections, paving the way for Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to successfully run for vice president.
Prabowo and Gibran will be inaugurated on October 20.
The president, who enjoys strong personal popularity, has sought to downplay the conflict, describing it on Wednesday as part of the government's usual “checks and balances.”
But the power struggle caps a week of dramatic political developments in the world's third-largest democracy, including the surprise resignation of the leader of the Golkar party, who was replaced on Wednesday by a Jokowi loyalist.
The shakeup of the country's second-largest party is seen as a way for the incumbent president to retain influence after the presidency, party members say.
Elected in 2014 at a time when he was seen as a democratic icon, Jokowi leaves office with a strong economic record, but one also tainted by growing corruption and old-fashioned cronyism. — Reuters
