China to remain true friend and good partner of Belarus: Premier Li





Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

MINSK, Aug. 22 — Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China is ready to work with Belarus to firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests and remain a true friend and good partner of each other. Li made the remarks during his talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. Noting that China and Belarus enjoy a long-standing traditional friendship, Li said that under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the China-Belarus comprehensive and all-weather strategic partnership has developed in-depth. The two countries have continuously consolidated political mutual trust and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation, Li said, adding that China stands ready to work with Belarus to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests, unswervingly be each other's true friend and good partner, maintain the healthy and steady development of bilateral relations at a high level, deepen cooperation in various fields and better promote each other's modernization efforts. Li stressed that China is willing to give full play to the role of the intergovernmental cooperation committee between the two countries, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, jointly build the high-quality Belt and Road, further tap the potential for cooperation in trade and investment, digital economy and green development, and expand people-to-people exchanges in education, culture and tourism. China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Belarus within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral mechanisms, actively implement the three global initiatives, promote the practice of true multilateralism and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added. For his part, Golovchenko said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have made remarkable progress in recent years, adding that Belarus is willing to remain a good friend and partner of China, firmly adhere to the one-China principle and firmly support China's position on issues concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang. Noting that the support and assistance provided by China over the years have greatly promoted the economic and social development of Belarus, he said Belarus is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges at all levels, expand practical cooperation in trade, industry, science and technology and agriculture under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, strengthen subnational and cultural exchanges as well as coordination in international and multilateral affairs, and continuously enrich the connotation of the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China. Li and Golovchenko jointly announced the official launch of the China-Belarus scientific and technological innovation years from 2024 to 2025 and the establishment of the China-Belarus basic scientific research center and the Chinese book center of the National Library of Belarus. After their talks, the two leaders signed a joint statement between the two governments and witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, trade and investment in services, green development, science and technology, culture and local affairs. They also jointly met with the press. Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



