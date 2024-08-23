PTI leaders have no intention of releasing Imran Khan from jail, says Aleema Khan





ISLAMABAD, AUGUST 22: Expressing lack of confidence in the current leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aleema Khan, sister of party founder Imran Khan, has claimed that they have no “real intention” of releasing the former prime minister from jail.

The statement comes hours after the former ruling party postponed its public rally in Islamabad today and rescheduled it for September 8 as the local administration revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and sealed roads leading to the federal capital.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that the notification regarding postponement of the rally had been issued and it would now be held on September 8 as per Imran Khan's instructions.

A short audio clip, allegedly featuring Aleema Khan's voice, is circulating on social media, expressing dismay over the postponement of the rally.

She asked why Azam Swati, a senior PTI leader, visited Imran early in the morning and who gave him the order to do so. Who gave him the order [Swati] meet Khan at 7am and convey a message to him regarding the postponement of the rallies.

Aleema added that the reason why they were consulting the PTI founder, currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, was to criticise the current leadership for lacking courage in taking decisions.

She claimed that the current PTI leadership had no real intention of releasing the former prime minister from prison and was using his name to take decisions independently.

His remarks are the latest in a series of criticisms levelled against the current PTI leadership.

Earlier, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry had said there was “no chance” of release of the party's jailed founders in the presence of the current PTI leadership.

[Due to] “Due to the lack of political strategy of the current PTI leadership, we are all suffering,” said the former senior vice president of the party, who parted ways with Imran after the violent May 9 protests that saw attacks on government and military installations.

The former federal minister had said that the party leaders led by Barrister Gohar were only commenting on the verdicts of various cases against the jailed party leaders.

He felt that politicians like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi and Asad Qaiser should lead the party. Fawad, who is also a lawyer, urged the top PTI leaders to stop meaningless talks in the hope of early release of the PTI founder following the legal battles.

