Indonesia abandons plans to change election rules after protests | Nation-world

Indonesian lawmakers have abandoned a controversial plan to change election rules, a parliamentary official said Thursday, after thousands gathered in the capital to protest a move seen as helping the incumbent president build a political dynasty.
Parliament was set to overturn a Constitutional Court ruling upholding age requirements for candidates that made President Joko Widodo's youngest son ineligible for the upcoming regional elections.
MPs had initially postponed Thursday's session as thousands of protesters packed the parliament building. The demonstrations grew as the day went on, with students and office workers joining in, despite water cannons and police in riot gear.
Parliament later announced that the proposed changes would be scrapped for this election period, in an apparent U-turn.
“It has been officially decided that the revision of the regional electoral law cannot take place. This means that today's revision has been cancelled,” Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters after clashes between protesters and police.
Protesters set fire to tires and set off firecrackers while chanting slogans against Widodo, better known as Jokowi.
A handful of protesters dismantled part of the concrete and metal fence surrounding parliament and tried to enter the complex, but police dispersed them with water cannons and tear gas, an AFP journalist saw.
“I came here because my country is on the brink of destruction. These MPs have defrauded the people,” Muhammad Saleh Zakaria, a 64-year-old protester, told AFP.
On Thursday evening, some protesters were still setting fires in front of parliament and trying to break through its fence.
The outcry comes months after Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, was elected Indonesia's youngest vice president, fueling accusations of nepotism.
Protests were also reported in Yogyakarta, Makassar, Bandung and Semarang.
Jokowi's office tried to calm the unrest.
“The government hopes that there will be no misinformation or slander that could trigger chaos and violence,” palace spokesman Hassan Nasbi told reporters.
Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, has been tipped for a powerful position in November's regional elections.
The president's allies are trying to find a way around the current minimum age of 30 for candidates by making it effective upon inauguration. Kaesang will turn 30 in December.
Experts say Indonesians are increasingly disillusioned with Jokowi and his attempts to retain political influence.
“People are angry about the continued manipulation of our democratic system,” said Ika Idris, a Jakarta-based political expert at Monash University’s Data and Democracy Research Centre.
“There is a clear desire to… extend power.”
Jokowi is also accused of helping install his replacement, defense chief Prabowo Subianto, who takes office in October.
