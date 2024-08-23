VIDEO: Trump uses part of border wall to contrast with Arizona Democrats on immigration





SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — On a dirt road below the shrub-studded hills of Arizona, Donald Trump used a section of wall and a stack of steel beams to create a visual contrast between his approach to securing the border and that of his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump brought with him grieving mothers, the Cochise County sheriff and the head of the Border Patrol union to echo his tough-on-border security message during Thursday’s visit, which was themed “Making America Safe Again.”

Watch Trump's remarks in the player above.

“To my right is what we call the Trump wall. That’s a wall that was built under the Trump presidency,” said Paul Perez, president of the Border Patrol union. “To my left is what we call the Kamala wall. It’s just lying there, doing nothing.”

The visit is the fourth in a series of events this week in key states aimed at distracting from Democrats’ celebration of Harris’ presidential nomination in Chicago. Speakers at Wednesday night’s convention accused Trump of using the border to whip up his base by demonizing immigrants.

Mothers of children killed under the Biden administration in cases involving illegal immigrants also attended Thursday’s border visit. Trump often highlights attacks involving immigrants to fuel concerns about Biden administration policies, though some studies have shown that people living in the United States illegally are less likely than native-born Americans to have been arrested for violent, drug and property crimes.

“I really, really, really want everyone to consider the importance of border control because we are losing innocent people to heinous crimes,” said Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was strangled to death in Houston in June.

At the Arizona event, snipers stood nearby, high up, their eyes and weapons trained on Mexico, a day after Trump held his first outdoor rally since an assassination attempt last month. Security forces were also visible on the Mexican side of the border, including several men with rifles and tactical gear. Others wore uniforms identifying them as members of the Mexican state police.

“What Biden and Kamala have done to the families here with me and so many others, thousands and thousands of others, not only killed, but very seriously injured, seriously injured to the point where they'll never be able to live a normal life again. It's shameful and it's wrong,” Trump said.

Democratic lawmakers said Wednesday night at the convention that their party was the one providing real leadership on border issues.

“When it comes to the border, listen to me when I say, ‘You don’t know anything, Donald Trump,’” said Veronica Escobar, a representative from the border city of El Paso, Texas. “He and his Republican imitators see the border and immigration as a political opportunity to be exploited rather than a problem to be solved.”

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy spoke after a video surfaced showing Republican opposition to a bipartisan border deal earlier this year. Murphy was the lead Democrat negotiating the proposal with conservative senators and said the bill would have enjoyed unanimous support if it weren’t for Trump.

Trump has spent the week campaigning in key states. He has visited Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina and will hold events in Las Vegas and the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on Friday. His running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, spoke at the same venue near the border a few weeks ago.

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed from Chicago.

You can also follow PBS News coverage on YouTube, X, Facebook and TikTok, and see highlights on our Instagram.

Find more of our coverage of the 2024 DNC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-trump-delivers-remarks-during-campaign-visit-to-arizona-border-town The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos