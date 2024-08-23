Politics
Next Generation Perspectives on Taiwan: Lessons from the 2024 Taiwan-US Policy Agenda
Introduction by Bonnie S. Glaser
Transatlantic attention to Taiwan has increased in recent years for several reasons. First, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has raised concerns in the United States and Europe that Beijing’s growing military capabilities and declining confidence in its ability to achieve peaceful reunification could soon lead the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to attempt a forcible takeover of Taiwan. The cost of such a war would be about $10 trillion, or about 10% of global GDP, according to Bloomberg Economics, far greater than the economic impact of the 2008 global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. The devastating impact of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait has served as a wake-up call to European leaders who are now echoing the Biden administration’s warnings to PRC leader Xi Jinping to refrain from using violence to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Moreover, Taiwan is now a regular item on the agenda of the US-EU Indo-Pacific Consultations and the US-EU Dialogue on China.
Second, the intensifying strategic competition between the United States and China has increasingly focused on technologies with microchips at their core. Taiwan produces more than 60 percent of the world’s semiconductors and more than 90 percent of the most advanced ones. A single company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), makes most of these chips. Recognition of Taiwan’s dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain has provided another reason to strengthen deterrence. It has also fueled interest in offshoring and reshoring semiconductor manufacturing. TSMC plans to start production at its first fab in Arizona in 2025 and will begin construction of another in Dresden in late 2024, with an estimated completion date of 2027. Recognizing growing geopolitical risks and their own strategic dependencies, the US and EU have made building resilient supply chains a priority, particularly in the semiconductor space. In its 2021 Indo-Pacific strategy, Brussels explicitly committed the EU to working with Taiwan to build resilient supply chains.
Third, growing concerns in the United States and Europe about election interference and disinformation have sparked increasing interest in Taiwan’s experience in combating these threats. In the run-up to the January 13, 2024, presidential and legislative elections, the PRC’s attempts to interfere in Taiwanese politics have reached unprecedented levels, through economic coercion, direct political interference, military displays of force, and social media manipulation. As the United States and many European countries prepare for their own national elections this year, they are working with Taiwanese experts to better understand the PRC’s tactics and the tools it has successfully used to counter PRC interference.
Fourth, the United States and Europe increasingly recognize that Taiwan’s vibrant and thriving democracy is under threat from authoritarian rule. Taiwan has received high marks for protecting political rights and holding free and fair elections. Taiwan’s democratic achievements are even more impressive in the context of a deterioration in freedom around the world. Like other industrialized democracies, Taiwan faces a host of challenges that are particularly difficult to address in the face of the PRC’s efforts to keep Taiwan’s government and people from interacting with the world. Taiwan’s exclusion from international organizations also hampers the world’s ability to develop effective solutions to a host of problems.
The Taiwan-US Policy Program (TUPP) was launched in 2017 to encourage young professionals from the United States to include Taiwan in their research and help Taipei expand its global networks. In 2022, TUPP was expanded to include young professionals from Europe to support the GMF’s mission of promoting transatlantic cooperation. TUPP enables future leaders to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan and its relationship with the United States through meetings with officials and experts in Washington, DC, followed by a visit to Taiwan to learn first-hand about its politics, culture, and history. The Taiwan experience influences how these future leaders approach their work and writing. It influences their worldview by instilling in them an appreciation for Taiwan’s history and a commitment to the principles of democracy and human rights that underpin the existing international order. It also reinforces the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations and strengthening international support for maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
The 2024 TUPP cohort traveled to Taiwan in February for an intense week of meetings and activities. Each participant was able to learn about Taiwan and its role in their respective fields. This year’s delegation included five Americans and five Europeans. Over time, TUPP seeks to create a cadre of global experts with first-hand knowledge of Taiwan who support the maintenance and expansion of its international ties. I am grateful to the Henry Luce Foundation, the Global Taiwan Institute, and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy for their support in this goal.
The contributions presented here, written by the entire TUPP 2024 delegation, underscore the importance of a deeper study and understanding of Taiwan. I sincerely hope that they will stimulate continued transatlantic and global interest in Taiwan and its future.
Bonnie Glaser is managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
