Diplomacy, not war: PM Narendra Modi's speech on Ukraine crisis | Defence, Security & External Affairs News





Russian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday. Modi and Tusk stressed the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine in accordance with international law. (Photo: PT)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's position on the ongoing war in Ukraine, calling for dialogue and diplomacy rather than military solutions. He also announced the elevation of India's bilateral relations with Poland to the level of a strategic partnership. The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a source of deep concern for all of us. India is convinced that no problem can be solved on the battlefield, Modi said at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The prime minister was on a two-day visit to Poland and left for Ukraine on Thursday evening. Loss of innocent lives in any crisis is the biggest challenge for humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability. India is ready to provide all possible support alongside its friendly countries, Modi added. Modi and Tusk stressed the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law. They also highlighted the negative consequences of the war in Ukraine for global food and energy security, especially for countries of the South. In the context of this war, they shared the view that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting. Strategic partnership Modi's visit is the first by an Indian prime minister in 45 years and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The meeting covered a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade and investment, science and technology, defense and security. Modi invited Polish companies to participate in the mega food parks being developed in India. Rapid urbanisation in India opens up new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management and urban infrastructure, he said. The two leaders agreed that there are significant opportunities for economic and commercial collaboration in sectors such as food processing, urban infrastructure, water, solid waste management, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, mining and clean technology, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Poland is poised to become a crucial hub for Indian trade and investment in Central Europe, with the country currently the sixth-largest economy in the European Union. It is expected to hold the next EU Council presidency. Modi's visit was aimed at strengthening India's presence in a key European economy that is positioning itself as a low-cost manufacturing and logistics hub on the continent. The two sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in digitalization and cybersecurity measures. The joint statement said the two countries will make full use of the Joint Working Group for Defense Cooperation to advance their defense ties. Poland is already hosting the relocation operations of Indian IT giants such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, Infosys and Wipro. Production units of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, Berger Paints and automobile and equipment manufacturer Escorts, among others, have also been set up in the last decade.

First published: August 22, 2024 | 8:38 p.m. EAST

