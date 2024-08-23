Thousands of protesters storm Indonesian parliament amid political turmoil





Indonesian lawmakers have abandoned plans to ratify a series of unpopular election laws after police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of angry protesters outside the country's parliament building. If the proposed amendments had been approved, they could have strengthened the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo. The proposals were due to be confirmed in a plenary session on Thursday, but were abandoned after the legislature failed to reach a quorum due to the scale of the protests, the Associated Press reported. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said: “It has been stated that the revision of the regional electoral law cannot be implemented. This means that today, the revision of the regional electoral law will not be implemented.” Protesters attempt to storm the Indonesian parliament during a demonstration against controversial changes to election laws. Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Protesters, angry at what they see as a violation of democratic principles, attempted to storm the parliament building by breaking through security barriers. They also threw stones at police, blocked roads, burned tires and held banners condemning the proposed changes. The unrest erupted earlier this week after Indonesia's Constitutional Court upheld an age restriction barring anyone under 30 from running for regional governor – a decision that bars Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running for office in Central Java. Riot police take a defensive stance as they clash with protesters during a rally against controversial changes to election laws. Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The Court also facilitated the nomination process for political parties, which had been a significant barrier to entry. In response, Parliament quickly passed an emergency motion to change the minimum age for governor to 30 and further relax the criteria for appointment. Lawmakers' attempts to ratify the changes on Thursday drew widespread criticism online, with many warning of a looming constitutional crisis. Widodo, also known as Jokowi, is currently serving his second and final term and is set to leave office in October. But his political dynasty is under scrutiny. His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is expected to take over as vice president after an unpopular court ruling by Widodo's brother-in-law, former chief justice Anwar Usman, exempted former regional leaders from the age limit for the vice presidency. Usman has since been fired following criticism over potential conflicts of interest. The protests in Jakarta were replicated in other major cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Makassar. In Yogyakarta, more than a thousand protesters gathered outside the local parliament and other key sites, demanding that the electoral bill be scrapped, the court ruling be upheld and political dynasties be rejected. Yoes Kenawas, a political analyst at Atma Jaya Catholic University, said the synchronized protests across the country reflected widespread discontent with the legislature's actions and a rejection of dynastic politics associated with President Widodo.

