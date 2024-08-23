Condolences on the passing of Dr. al-Fatih Ali Hassanayn





Verily, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of Sheikh Dr. al-Fatih Ali Hassanayn Muhammad Sharif, a Sudanese caller to Islam, physician, author, political advocate and former advisor to the President of Bosnia, Alija Izetbegovi. Sheikh Hassanayn, 78, died in Istanbul, Turkey, two weeks after being admitted to intensive care, following severe pneumonia. He played a major role in the advancement of Islam in Eastern Europe. He had been living in Turkey since at least 2018, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoan dispatched a medical team to visit him and arrange for his transfer to receive treatment for illness. Background Sheikh Dr. al-Fatih Ali Hassanayn was born in Kirkuk, located in Sennar State, Sudan in 1946 (1365). Until the late 1950s, he attended primary and secondary school in Sennar, then continued his secondary education in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, in the mid-1960s. He began his medical studies and enrolled at the University of Belgrade, from which he graduated in 1973. Sheikh Dr. Hassanayn then expanded his medical degree by obtaining a degree in internal medicine from the Medical Academy of the University of Vienna, Austria. He has worked as a specialist physician in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Austria and his native Sudan. Funerals and burial Following the demise of Sheikh Dr. Hassanayn, hundreds of people gathered to perform Salat al-Janaza at Sultan Eyp Mosque on Tuesday afternoon. Immediately afterwards, his burial took place in the nearby cemetery of Abu Ayyub al-Ansari. Also present alongside the family members were senior Muslim leaders from around the world, including the President of the International Muslim Scholars Union, Sheikh Dr. Ali al-Qaradaghi, and Sheikh Muhammad al-Hassan al-Dedew. Local and national politicians, such as Istanbul Governor Davut Gl and other members of the Grand National Assembly, were also present. Policy and advocacy The loss of a Muslim scholar or thinker is a loss for the entire world, but the legacy that each person leaves behind carries on his or her life's work. Here is a list of some of Sheikh Dr. al-Fatih Ali Hassanayn's achievements in the field of advocacy and political development: 1966 Founder of the Union of Muslim Students in Yugoslavia 1967 Founder of the Eastern European Muslim Student Union 1987 He founded the Islamic Council for Eastern Europe in Vienna, which included leaders and heads of organizations from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Macedonia, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia. 1991 He played a role in the creation of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) in Bosnia, which took power that year. 1993 Founder of the International Human Rights Council in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Humanitarian efforts In addition to his many works related to the development of European Muslims on the political level, the late Sheikh Dr. al-Fatih Ali Hassanayn also initiated and/or contributed to dozens of humanitarian organizations. In 1987 he co-founded the Third World Relief Agency in Vienna, Austria. And around 1992-1993, he co-founded and served as vice-president, and later president, of the International Association of Muslims of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the same year, he founded the Bosnian Association for Aid to Refugees and Orphans in Zagreb, and then the Friends of Bosnia and Herzegovina Foundation in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1995. Literary efforts Sheikh Dr. Hassanayn is known for printing the Quran in several languages, including Albanian, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Czech and Romanian. He is also known for his efforts in translating a number of Islamic books which eventually benefited the masses in that part of the world. May Allah have mercy on him and grant him the highest level of Paradise for his life's work in promoting Islam in Eastern Europe and beyond. Source: Islam21c

