Politics
Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine is complicated, especially because of India's relations with Russia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a historic visit to Ukraine on Friday local time, a month and a half after he travelled to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
Indian and Ukrainian officials said the visit would focus on strengthening economic ties and cooperation in defense, science and technology.
But analysts say the visit could also be an attempt to push India into a more neutral stance after what has been seen as a shift towards Russia, given Modi's recent visit to Moscow and the history of the three countries.
India's relations with Russia, which date back to the Cold War, mean that New Delhi has avoided directly criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Why Modi is visiting Ukraine?
Modi's historic visit is the first to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since the country established diplomatic relations with Ukraine more than 30 years ago. He will arrive in kyiv after a two-day visit to Poland.
Analysts say the timing of the trip is aimed at controlling the fallout from the Indian leader's trip to Russia in early July.
The trip coincided with a meeting of NATO leaders in Washington and Russian missile strikes on a hospital in Ukraine that killed dozens of people, drawing sharp criticism from Zelenskyy.
The Ukrainian leader called Modi's meeting a “huge disappointment” and a “devastating blow to peace efforts” after the Indian leader was seen kissing Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
While Modi did not directly address the missile strikes, he alluded to the bloodshed as he sat next to Putin and condemned any attack that harms innocent people.
This week's trip to Ukraine represents India's attempt to “rebalance the situation” after being seen as “leaning towards Russia”, said KC Singh, a strategic affairs expert and former diplomat.
Indian officials play down any connection to the Moscow trip.
“This is not a zero-sum game, it is about independent and broad ties,” Tanmaya Lal, an official at India's foreign ministry, said this week.
Despite Western pressure, New Delhi has refrained from condemning the Russian invasion or voting against it in UN resolutions. It has avoided taking sides and has urged Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict through dialogue.
“Modi’s visit is to some extent intended to show that New Delhi’s strategic orientation remains non-aligned and, therefore, to maintain balance in its foreign policy,” said Derek Grossman, an Indo-Pacific analyst at the RAND Corporation.
What are India's ties with Russia?
India and Russia have enjoyed close ties since the Cold War, and New Delhi's importance as a key trading partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.
India has joined China in becoming a key buyer of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies that closed most Western markets to Russian exports.
Loading…
Modi's visit to Moscow was seen by analysts as a strengthening of their partnership, especially as Russia remains a crucial trade and defence partner.
About 60% of India's military systems and hardware are of Russian origin, and New Delhi now receives more than 40% of its oil imports from Russia.
Trade between the two countries has also seen a sharp increase, reaching nearly $65 billion in the financial year 2023-24, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
What about India's ties with Ukraine?
Bilateral trade between India and Ukraine is much lower, around $3 billion before the invasion, but Modi and Zelenskyy have interacted since on the sidelines of world events and the Ukrainian foreign minister also visited New Delhi this year.
India has also provided several humanitarian aid consignments to Ukraine since the invasion.
Analysts say Zelensky is unlikely to discuss, at least publicly, the Indian leader's meeting with Putin.
But Modi's visit to Moscow and India-Russia relations will be a “strong undercurrent” of his Ukraine trip, even if it is not explicitly mentioned in public statements, added Chietigj Bajpaee, who studies South Asia at the Chatham House think tank.
What is the international reaction to Modi's visit?
The trip is likely to be well received in the United States and other Western countries critical of Modi's meeting with Putin in July, Grossman said.
For Modi, the trip is an opportunity “to engage with Zelensky and secure Indian interests there, push back against Russian excesses and appease the West,” he said.
But while the trip will provide some reassurance to the West, it will remain clear that India has a closer relationship with Moscow and “Modi's visit will not change that perception,” Bajpaee said.
Modi is unlikely to use the visit to seek a role for India as a peacemaker in the conflict, as some had assumed at the start of the war, given New Delhi's ties to Russia and its emerging global stature.
“The Indians' behavior has been to try to stay away from resolving the problem and only occasionally speak out against any further aggression,” Grossman said.
He added that India, unlike China or Turkey, has not presented a peace plan, for example.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin will be watching Modi's visit, “but unless he makes very critical statements about Russia, it is unlikely to be concerned,” Bajpaee said.
