Xi calls for promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics





BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the outstanding contributions of late leader Deng Xiaoping and called for promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics, pioneered by Deng, as he commemorated the 120th anniversary of his birth on Thursday. Addressing a meeting to mark the anniversary, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the country should continue to study and apply Deng Xiaoping Theory in depth. Deng made outstanding contributions to the Party, the people, the country, the nation and the world, Xi said, adding that his achievements have been immortalized in history and will always inspire future generations. Deng was the core of the second generation of the Party's central collective leadership, the chief architect of China's socialist reform, opening-up and modernization, and the pioneer of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the president said, adding that he was also a great internationalist who made important contributions to world peace and development. Comrade Deng Xiaoping lived a glorious, fighting and extraordinary life, he stressed. Similarly, he said that after the Cultural Revolution, a decade-long upheaval that ended in 1976, Deng led the Party and the people to achieve China's historic transformation. Deng urged China to make new progress in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, open up new paths in socialist modernization and chart a correct course for the country's complete reunification, Xi said. Deng's historical achievements are comprehensive and innovative, with profound and lasting impacts in China and the world, the president said. We will always remember his great historical achievements and revere his noble revolutionary conduct, he said. The most important intellectual legacy he left is Deng Xiaoping Theory, Xi said, calling for in-depth study and application of the theory to solve real-world problems. The best way to honor Deng is to continue to advance the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics that he initiated, he argued. Xi called for continuing to comprehensively deepen reforms to continuously provide strong impetus and institutional guarantees for China's modernization. He also called for faster progress in building a modernized economy, working toward greater self-reliance in science and technology and developing an advanced socialist culture. Likewise, he called for efforts to achieve more notable and substantial progress in promoting common prosperity for all. Achieving the complete reunification of China has long been the aspiration of Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and other members of the older generation of revolutionaries, Xi said. The president also called for resolute efforts to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and urged firm opposition to Taiwan independence in the interests of safeguarding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

