Al Sharpton and Central Park 5 Talk Race and Trump at DNC ​​: NPR





Al Sharpton speaks at the DNC. Getty Images .

. Getty Images

NPR will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week, bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

In remarks drawing heavily on his experience as a reverend, Al Sharpton delivered an impassioned speech on the fourth night of the DNC.

“On one side of this race is Donald Trump, a New Yorker I’ve known for 40 years. In that time, he’s only taken a stand on race once,” Sharpton said.

He spent a small fortune on full-page ads calling for the execution of five innocent young teenagers, Sharpton said, referring to the Central Park Five.

They were five black and mixed-race teenagers from New York who were wrongly convicted of rape. Trump took out ads in the newspaper calling for the death penalty to be reinstated.

That's where I saw that Trump liked to fan the racial flames, Sharpton said.

On the other side, there is a woman I marched with in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Kamala Harris spoke to me that day about unity and passing laws.

Sharpton then invited the Central Park Five to deliver a joint speech.

Central Park 5 members express support for Harris

Exonerated members of the “Central Park Five” called on the DNC audience to “vote with us” for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In 2002, five men, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam (now a New York City Council member), had their convictions overturned for a 1989 crime in which a white female jogger was brutally beaten and raped in Central Park. The crime made headlines in a city already struggling with racial tensions.

At the time, former President Donald Trump, then a rising New York real estate mogul, took out full-page newspaper ads demanding that the state reinstate the death penalty.

The five men were only teenagers at the time of the attack, but police arrested and questioned them about the crime. They were convicted and spent years in prison before the case was reinvestigated. Another man, a serial rapist and killer, eventually confessed to the crime.

“There were 45 people who wanted to kill us,” Salaam said, referring to Trump, the 45th president of the United States. “Today we are exonerated because the real culprit confessed and the DNA proved it.” [Trump] “He continues to say that he stands by the original guilty verdict. He rejects the scientific evidence rather than admit that he was wrong.”

Salaam spoke alongside activists Wise, Santana and Richardson. McCray was not present for the speech.

Trump has not apologized for removing the full-page ad (which did not explicitly name the five men) and said in 2019: “There are people on both sides. They have admitted their guilt.”

The New York Times reported that Trump said: “If you look at some of the prosecutors, they think the city should never have settled this case, so leave it there.”

After their convictions were overturned, the five men received multi-million dollar settlements from the City of New York.

