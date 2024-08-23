Chinese Premier hopes to promote high-level development of China-Belarus bilateral partnership





Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang) MINSK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China is ready to work with the Belarusian side to promote the high-level development of their all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership. Li made the remarks during his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Independence Palace in Minsk. Li conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to Lukashenko. He said China-Belarus relations, no matter how the international situation changes, have always shown vigor and vitality since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago. Both sides adhere to mutual benefit and common development, and their practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results and brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, Li noted, stressing that the two heads of state met in Astana last July and made strategic arrangements to deepen bilateral relations. China is willing to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously consolidate political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote high-level development of the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership so as to better benefit the two peoples, Li said. Noting that China will continue to firmly support Belarus in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, Li said China is willing to further strengthen development strategies with Belarus, solidly advance cooperation in various fields, steadily expand trade scale, effectively implement projects such as the China-Belarus industrial park, and continuously deepen people-to-people exchanges. Li also said that China is willing to further strengthen multilateral cooperation with Belarus, jointly promote the five principles of peaceful coexistence, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, promote the development of the global governance system in a fairer and more reasonable direction, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. Lukashenko asked Li to convey his sincere greetings to Xi. Noting that the two countries have always firmly supported each other on major issues concerning each other's core interests, he said Belarus-China relations enjoy strong momentum of development and are at a record high. The Belarusian side sincerely appreciates China's long-term selfless assistance to its economic and social development, Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus is ready to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, deepen practical cooperation in economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology. Belarus is ready to actively participate in the important global initiatives proposed by President Xi and further advance the long-term and comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China, Lukashenko said. Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

