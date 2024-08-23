Indonesia cancels ratification of election law changes after thousands protest

Indonesian lawmakers have scrapped plans to ratify controversial revisions to the country's election laws, the deputy speaker of parliament said, after thousands of protesters gathered outside the parliament building.

If these changes were implemented, they could have further strengthened the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Parliament convened in an emergency session on Thursday to overturn a ruling by Indonesia's Constitutional Court on election procedures, while amending another.

Protesters attempt to storm Indonesia's parliament during a demonstration against controversial changes to election laws (Dita Alangkara/AP)

But parliament cancelled the ratification, failing to reach a quorum due to protests outside.

It has been stated that the revision of the regional election law cannot be implemented. This means that today the revision of the regional election law will not be implemented, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Sufmi Dasco Ahmad told reporters in Jakarta.

Indonesian police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to storm the parliament building after tearing down part of the fence and throwing stones at police.

Protesters occupied the streets in front of the building, some holding banners and placards, while others lit fires and burned tires.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to an age limit that bars people under 30 from running for regional governor, which would bar Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running in a regional election in Central Java.

The court also made it easier for political parties to nominate candidates by removing the requirement to hold 20% of the seats in a local legislature.

Protesters attempt to storm Indonesia's parliament during a demonstration against controversial changes to election laws (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Parliament on Wednesday passed an emergency motion to change the minimum age for governor to 30 at the time of inauguration and further ease the requirements for appointment, and had planned to ratify the change at a plenary session on Thursday.

The moves have sparked widespread condemnation on social media and raised concerns about a potential constitutional crisis.

The legislature was forced to cancel the adoption of the law, having failed to reach a quorum.

Mr Widodo, better known by his nickname Jokowi, began his second and final five-year term in October 2019 and is not eligible to run again.

He leaves office in October.

Mr Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the new vice president after the same court created an exception to the age limit for the post for former regional leaders.

A protester holds a placard during a rally against controversial changes to Indonesia's electoral laws (Dita Alangkara/AP)

The decision was made while Mr Widodos' brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, was chief justice.

Mr Usman was criticised for his involvement in a case involving a close relative and was subsequently dismissed.

Indonesian activists, students, workers, celebrities and musicians joined the protest on Thursday, expressing concerns about democracy in Indonesia.

Protests were also reported in other major cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.

In Yogyakarta, at least 1,000 protesters gathered outside the Yogyakarta parliament building, the state palace and the city's ceremonial center.

Their demands included rejection of the regional election bill, respect for the Constitutional Court's decision and rejection of political dynasties.

The simultaneous protests in major cities showed anger over parliament's efforts to overturn the Constitutional Court's decision to allow more candidates to run in regional elections, said Yoes Kenawas, a political analyst at Atma Jaya Catholic University.

They also oppose the dynastic policies pursued by President Jokowi, Mr Kenawas said.