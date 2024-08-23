Trump pleads ignorance after sharing AI-generated images of Taylor Swift





Days after Donald Trump shared AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans supporting him, the former president claims he knows “nothing” about the images.

When asked by Fox Business if he was worried Swift would sue him, Trump replied: “I don't know anything about that, other than somebody else created them. I didn't create them.”

Former President Trump on AI-generated Taylor Swift images: I don't know anything about them, other than someone else generated them. pic.twitter.com/gBEzxx4L4o

Some of the images Trump posted on Truth Social showed women wearing T-shirts that read “Swifties for Trump,” and another showed Swift as Uncle Sam with the words “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Trump wrote.

To be fair, two of the pictures were real, but the others were not. One of the pictures had the word “satire” written in red.

In the interview, Trump maintained his innocence. “This was all invented by other people. Artificial intelligence is still very dangerous in that way,” he said.

“That’s what happens to me too. They make me talk. I talk perfectly, absolutely perfectly about AI, and I promote other products and things. It’s a little dangerous out there,” he added.

While she hasn't commented on the 2024 race, Swift endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020. “I'm going to watch and support @KamalaHarris by screaming a lot at the TV,” she posted on X the night of the VP debate.

Trump appears obsessed with Swift. In January, Rolling Stone reported that Trump allies had declared a “holy war” against the pop star and that Trump had privately said he was “more popular” than her.

In June, Trump reportedly spent much of his time at a Capitol rally complaining about the singer. “Why would she approve of this stuff?” Trump said, referring to Biden, according to CNN. “He doesn’t know how to get off stage.”

Trump also said of Swift: “I think she's very beautiful, very beautiful! I think she's very beautiful. I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump. I hear she's very talented,” he said. “I think she's very beautiful, in fact, exceptionally beautiful!”

In 2020, Swift posted a message on X addressed to Trump: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout your entire presidency, do you have the nerve to feign moral supremacy before threatening violence?”

