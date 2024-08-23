Politics
Egyptian President Sisi to make first official visit to Türkiye on September 4
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will make his first official visit to Turkey as president on September 4, in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit to Cairo earlier this year, as the two countries are on the path to normalizing their years-long strained relations, online newspaper Haber Trk reported.
Erdoan will receive el-Sisi in an official ceremony at his presidential palace in Ankara.
According to the report, the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza will dominate the leaders' discussions, during which they will discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel began pounding Gaza after Hamas militants carried out a surprise attack inside Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people.
Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza have killed more than 40,000 people since October 7, according to the local health ministry, in addition to causing massive destruction in the enclave.
Turkey, which has good relations with Hamas, is not directly involved in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, while Egypt is part of them along with Qatar and the United States.
Erdoan and el-Sisi will also discuss the development of bilateral relations and trade.
A high-level Strategic Cooperation Council, established between Turkey and Egypt in 2010 to develop bilateral relations in political, economic and commercial fields, will also meet during el-Sisi's visit to Turkey.
The two countries, whose annual trade volume stands at around $7 billion, aim to increase it to $15 billion. Egyptian businessmen are expected to accompany Sisi on his visit to seek business opportunities.
According to the Egyptian State Information Service, the volume of trade between Egypt and Turkey was recorded at $6.6 billion in 2023, compared to $7.8 billion in 2022, a decrease of 15.7%.
Strained relations
Relations between Turkey and Egypt were severely strained a decade ago when el-Sisi, then Egypt's defense minister, ousted Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, a Turkish ally and member of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.
At the time, Erdoan said he would never talk to someone like Sisi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world's most populous nation.
Ankara has been trying to repair its broken relations with el-Sisi since 2020.
The first signs of a thaw appeared in May 2021, when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss possible normalization.
In November 2022, Erdoğan and Sisi shook hands in Qatar, in what the Egyptian presidency announced as a new beginning in their relationship.
The two leaders then spoke by phone after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey in February 2023.
The normalization of relations was crowned by the reciprocal appointment of ambassadors between the two countries in July 2023.
Erdoan, who once called Sisi a murderer, oppressor and putschist for his role in the 2013 military coup, called Sisi a “brother” during his historic visit to Cairo on February 14 after an 11-year hiatus.
Ankara has also been working with Cairo since the October 7 Hamas attack to persuade Israel and Palestinian groups controlling the Gaza Strip to agree to a ceasefire.
