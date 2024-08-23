Turkey, Iraq set to appoint generals to fight PKK

Sources from the Ministry of National Defense have revealed additional details about the security agreement signed between Ankara and Baghdad last week. Sources said on Thursday that a joint security coordination center will be established in the Iraqi capital and co-chaired by generals appointed by the two countries. A security and training center will also be established at the Bashiqa military base in northern Iraq, sources said.

Senior diplomats from both countries met in the capital Ankara earlier this month, and Ankara and Baghdad held the fourth session of their high-level security mechanism.

The two countries share a long border, which is a crossing point to Turkey for the PKK terrorist group. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit to Iraq on April 22 marked a turning point in relations between Ankara and Baghdad, particularly in the fight against the PKK terrorist group entrenched in Iraq.

In recent years, the two countries have clashed over Ankara's cross-border military operations against the PKK, which is based in the mountainous northern region of Iraq controlled by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Iraq has said the operations violate its sovereignty, but Ankara has said they are necessary for self-protection.

Turkish sources claimed that the text of the security pact shared by some media outlets was false and that the original pact covered cooperation in many areas, from training troops and law enforcement, to combating terrorism, joint border security, combating irregular immigration and infiltration across the two countries' borders, combating smuggling and organized crime, intelligence sharing and defense. Also on Thursday, the Center for Combating Disinformation, a subsidiary of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, denied claims that the security pact would end the presence of Turkish troops in Iraqi territories, saying in a statement that the pact did not contain such a clause as claimed.

Sources said the Joint Security Coordination Centre would also be staffed by civilians and the two countries would hold further discussions on the number of personnel and their work.

Regarding the Bashiqa Training and Cooperation Center, the sources said it would provide a platform for the exchange of security experiences and information between Turkey and Iraq. The MoU signed between the two countries mainly aims to eliminate the threats posed by terrorist or banned groups to the sovereignty and security of the two countries and regional security, the sources said.

Since 1984, the PKK has waged a bloody terrorist campaign against Trkiye, in which more than 40,000 people have been massacred. Considered a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the United States and the European Union, the PKK has strongholds in northern Iraq from where it launches attacks on Trkiye.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara earlier this month that the presence of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq poses a danger to the Kurdistan Region and other Iraqi cities and poses a threat to Iraqi society.

“The Iraqi government has decided to add the PKK to the list of banned parties,” he added.

Since Turkish operations brought its presence in the country to near extinction, the PKK has shifted much of its operations to northern Iraq.

Ankara maintains dozens of military bases there and regularly launches operations against the PKK, which uses a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains, located about 40 kilometers southeast of the Turkish border at Erbil.

Since the beginning of the year, Ankara has hinted at a final summer offensive against the PKK, both in northern Iraq and in Syria, where the PKK operates with its local branch, the YPG.

Defense Minister Yaar Gler recently said that the ongoing Operation Claw-Lock, launched in April 2022, would be completed before winter to sever ties between Syria and Qandil.

Trkiye aims to eliminate the PKK from its borders and create a security corridor about 40 kilometers deep along the Iraqi and Syrian borders.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have since intensified their strikes on the region's terror corridor, indicating that a broader offensive may already be underway.

National Defense Ministry Spokesman Brigadier Admiral Zeki Aktrk said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday that security forces had eliminated 38 terrorists during the past week in operations against the PKK. Aktrk added that the number of terrorists eliminated between January 1 and last week reached 1,763 during the latest operations in Iraq and Syria.