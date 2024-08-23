Expert explains why PM Narendra Modi's visit to kyiv is important | Explained News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv on Friday, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established in 1992. Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on July 6, a visit that Zelensky and the United States criticized.

This is not a continuation of India's traditional foreign policy. India was close to the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Ukraine came into being after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, but India's affection for the Soviet Union, and later Russia, did not extend to Ukraine.

This situation is reminiscent of India's relations with Poland, which the prime minister visited on Wednesday and Thursday. During the Cold War, when Poland was a member of the Warsaw Pact, three Indian prime ministers visited the country: Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955, Indira Gandhi in 1967 and Morarji Desai in 1979. But after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, and as Poland moved away from post-Soviet Russia and closer to the West, India has not given much time to the country. Poland and Ukraine are both important countries in Europe, but India's preference for Russia has probably prevented New Delhi from fully engaging in Central and Eastern Europe. That is why the prime minister's current visit marks an important turning point. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday. (Reuters) What led India to deviate from its old foreign policy stance towards Ukraine? Bilateral relations have been hit after the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. The volume of trade between India and Ukraine has dropped from $3.39 billion in 2021-22 to $0.78 billion and $0.71 billion in 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively, according to the data from the Ministry of Commerce. But the war has also created a new opportunity for New Delhi to engage with kyiv. While India has maintained a strategic balance on the conflict itself, over the past two years the highest levels of the Indian leadership have engaged in direct dialogue with Ukraine. Modi has met and spoken with Zelenskyy at several multilateral forums, including the G7 summit in Italy last year. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have been in touch with their counterparts in Ukraine. Indian officials have participated in various peace meetings. On March 29, Jaishankar received Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in New Delhi. The two ministers agreed to restore bilateral cooperation to the level that existed before the war. New Delhi has presented Prime Minister Modi’s visit to kyiv as a step towards improving India-Ukraine relations. The possibility of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction offers various opportunities for India. In the immediate term, there is scope for cooperation in the field of defence. Ukraine’s strength as one of the world’s agrarian powers will enhance its strategic importance in the years to come. Pre-war Ukraine was one of the largest sources of sunflower oil for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by children upon his arrival at a hotel in Warsaw on Wednesday. (PTI) Could Modi's Ukraine visit impact India's relations with Russia? There is no reason for this to happen. India-Russia relations are in no way linked to India’s engagement with Ukraine. The narrative, both in India and in the West, that imposes this linkage ignores the fact that India is a confident and powerful nation with significant capacity to act on its own in the international arena. To portray the Prime Minister’s visit as India abandoning Russia or as Modi’s redemption tour after his visit to Moscow is to ignore India’s capacity to act. International politics does not work like this. For example, Russia and India continue to have strong relations, India has played a key role in keeping the Russian economy afloat by helping it circumvent Western sanctions, and India continues to use Russian military hardware in addition to cooperating on a range of other issues. However, all this does not prevent Russia from building relations with China, which is India’s biggest geopolitical rival, based on the common interests of the two countries. Ultimately, it is common interests that drive international relations. To the extent that Russia's relations with China do not impact its relations with India, India's relations with Ukraine will not change its relations with Russia. Moreover, if New Delhi wants to play the role of peacemaker, Prime Minister Modi said in Warsaw on Thursday that India supports dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible support for this purpose, it has to engage with the other side. In summary, what is the significance of the Prime Minister's current visit? For decades after independence, Europe remained a relatively secondary priority for Indian foreign policy, beyond close relations with the big four European countries, Russia, Germany, France and Britain. This has changed under Prime Minister Modi over the past decade. His visit to Ukraine (and Poland) is part of India’s broader European policy. Referring to India's non-alignment policy on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said: “For decades, India's policy has been to maintain equal distance from all countries… Today, India's policy is to maintain close ties with all countries.” This willingness to become Vishwabandhu includes a recognition of the opportunity presented by strengthening ties in Central and Eastern Europe, and the decoupling of New Delhi's engagement with the region from its relationship with Russia. C Raja Mohan is a visiting professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore and the international affairs editor of The Indian Express. He spoke to Arjun Sengupta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/an-expert-explains-why-prime-minister-narendra-modis-visit-to-kyiv-is-significant-9528324/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos