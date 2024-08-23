Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ukraine, meets President Volodymyr Zelensky amid war with Russia





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ukraine on his much-anticipated trip after concluding his two-day visit to Poland this morning. He is scheduled to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at whose invitation he is visiting the conflict-ridden nation-state. Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine comes almost six weeks after his visit to Russia to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is also the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine. External Affairs Ministry official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland after four decades would broaden and deepen India-Poland relations. The UN secretary-general's office said it hoped the Indian prime minister's visit to Ukraine could raise the possibility of ending the war. Although India has yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi said: “As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region.” “I look forward to continuing the discussions I had with President Zelensky on strengthening bilateral cooperation and sharing views on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. I am confident that this visit will be a natural continuation of the in-depth contacts with both countries and will help lay the foundations for stronger and more dynamic relations in the years to come,” he added. The Ukrainian Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his election victory earlier this year. Here are live updates from Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine: Prime Minister Modi accompanied by Ajit Doval and S Jaishankar

Before this, PM Modi discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties during his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He travelled by train from Poland to Ukraine. It is a high-security meeting and PM Modi is accompanied by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Prime Minister Modi arrives in Kyiv

Prime Minister Modi arrived in kyiv for his scheduled meeting with the Ukrainian President. He reached his hotel in kyiv. Upon arrival, he greeted the Indian diaspora in Ukraine who were there to welcome him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-ukraine-today-meet-president-volodymyr-zelensky-amid-war-with-russia-6398463

