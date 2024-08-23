As protests rage, Indonesian parliament delays controversial election law changes – The Diplomat

Indonesia's parliament has reportedly postponed planned changes to electoral laws after protests broke out in the capital Jakarta and other cities yesterday.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives (Baleg) legislative body rushed to draft revisions to regional election rules, overturning two Constitutional Court rulings that would have disadvantaged their powerful coalition.

Parliament, dominated by supporters of outgoing President Joko Jokowi Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto, was due to vote on the changes today but appeared to have changed its mind amid a wave of public criticism.

A legislator told reporters In front of the parliament building, yesterday's session to adopt the changes was delayed due to a lack of quorum. However, Reuters Sufmi Dasco Ahmad quotedThe deputy speaker of parliament said the changes would instead be considered by the new parliament. As the news agency reported, this means there will be no changes for this year's regional elections, which will take place across the country in November.

This means that the two decisions of the Constitutional Court issued on Tuesday will be upheld. The first decision lowered the threshold The verdict cleared the way for Anies Baswedan, the main rival in the Jokowi-Prabowo coalition who ran unsuccessfully against elected President Prabowo Subianto in February’s presidential election, to run for governor of Jakarta. Under the previously higher threshold, no opposition party had secured a large enough share of the vote to nominate Anies. (The Nasdem party, which had previously announced its intention to nominate him, joined the Prabowo coalition and withdrew its nomination last week.)

The second decision changed the minimum age of 30 for candidates for governor and vice governor, and barred Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running in the upcoming election. Kaesang, who will not turn 30 before the election, had been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of positions, most recently deputy governor. Deputy Governor of Central Java.

Baleg's revisions reinstated the higher candidacy thresholds, effectively excluding Anies from the race, and reverted to an earlier Supreme Court ruling on minimum age requirements, which held that those thresholds applied to the date of inauguration rather than the date of nomination. That would have allowed Kaesang to run.

After the changes were hastily adopted by Baleg, just days before nominations opened for regional elections on August 27, outrage erupted. On social media, several prominent Indonesian figures posted a Emergency Alert (Emergency Warning) image. Many believe the surge has existential implications for Indonesian democracy that are more serious than at any time since Suharto's fall in 1998. Legal expert Titi Anggraini characterized Belag's maneuver as constitutional insubordination.

More than 1,000 protesters then gathered outside the parliament building ahead of the vote scheduled for yesterday, setting it on fire and tearing down part of its iron fence. Some protesters carried a fake guillotine with Jokowi's image, according to Reuters. Protests also took place in several cities across Java. In Semarang, authorities fired tear gas Protesters gathered outside the governor's office and the Central Java Legislative Council, some holding banners reading “A total political dynasty” and “Depose Jokowi.”

Afif Sidik, a 29-year-old teacher who joined the protest outside the Indonesian parliament, told the AFP news agencyIt is a republic. It is a democracy, but if its leadership is decided by one person or an oligarch, we cannot accept it.

Critics of Belag’s move say it is just part of Jokowi’s bid to consolidate his power and establish a political dynasty by placing his two sons in positions of influence. Last October, the Constitutional Court ruled changing the minimum age for presidential elections, allowing Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to successfully run for vice president. At the time, the court was chaired by Jokowi’s brother-in-law. Gibran will be sworn in alongside Prabowo in October.

Then, on Wednesday, the leader of the Golkar party, the second largest party in parliament, resigned and was replaced Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, a noted Jokowi loyalist, called the move an attempt to give Jokowi a political vehicle that could ensure his lasting influence once he leaves office in October. In his speech at the Golkar party congress, Bahlil stressed that the party must remain united and warned its members to toe the party line. “If we play with the king of Java, it will be dangerous for us,” he said, apparently referring to Jokowi.

The attempt to circumvent the Constitutional Court is also part of a broader attempt by Jokowi and Prabowo to silence the opposition, in part by creating a coalition so broad that it is capable of preventing any meaningful competition. As Ian Wilson of Murdoch University has argued I described it In an article for Fulcrum last January, “The logic of this approach… is to withdraw parliamentary opposition and reduce “The emergence of rival power bases. This is not done through open repression, but through co-optation into large ruling coalitions managed through negotiations and agreements between elites.”