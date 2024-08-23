Politics
As protests rage, Indonesian parliament delays controversial election law changes – The Diplomat
Indonesia's parliament has reportedly postponed planned changes to electoral laws after protests broke out in the capital Jakarta and other cities yesterday.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives (Baleg) legislative body rushed to draft revisions to regional election rules, overturning two Constitutional Court rulings that would have disadvantaged their powerful coalition.
Parliament, dominated by supporters of outgoing President Joko Jokowi Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto, was due to vote on the changes today but appeared to have changed its mind amid a wave of public criticism.
A legislator told reporters In front of the parliament building, yesterday's session to adopt the changes was delayed due to a lack of quorum. However, Reuters Sufmi Dasco Ahmad quotedThe deputy speaker of parliament said the changes would instead be considered by the new parliament. As the news agency reported, this means there will be no changes for this year's regional elections, which will take place across the country in November.
This means that the two decisions of the Constitutional Court issued on Tuesday will be upheld. The first decision lowered the threshold The verdict cleared the way for Anies Baswedan, the main rival in the Jokowi-Prabowo coalition who ran unsuccessfully against elected President Prabowo Subianto in February’s presidential election, to run for governor of Jakarta. Under the previously higher threshold, no opposition party had secured a large enough share of the vote to nominate Anies. (The Nasdem party, which had previously announced its intention to nominate him, joined the Prabowo coalition and withdrew its nomination last week.)
The second decision changed the minimum age of 30 for candidates for governor and vice governor, and barred Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, from running in the upcoming election. Kaesang, who will not turn 30 before the election, had been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of positions, most recently deputy governor. Deputy Governor of Central Java.
Baleg's revisions reinstated the higher candidacy thresholds, effectively excluding Anies from the race, and reverted to an earlier Supreme Court ruling on minimum age requirements, which held that those thresholds applied to the date of inauguration rather than the date of nomination. That would have allowed Kaesang to run.
After the changes were hastily adopted by Baleg, just days before nominations opened for regional elections on August 27, outrage erupted. On social media, several prominent Indonesian figures posted a Emergency Alert (Emergency Warning) image. Many believe the surge has existential implications for Indonesian democracy that are more serious than at any time since Suharto's fall in 1998. Legal expert Titi Anggraini characterized Belag's maneuver as constitutional insubordination.
More than 1,000 protesters then gathered outside the parliament building ahead of the vote scheduled for yesterday, setting it on fire and tearing down part of its iron fence. Some protesters carried a fake guillotine with Jokowi's image, according to Reuters. Protests also took place in several cities across Java. In Semarang, authorities fired tear gas Protesters gathered outside the governor's office and the Central Java Legislative Council, some holding banners reading “A total political dynasty” and “Depose Jokowi.”
Afif Sidik, a 29-year-old teacher who joined the protest outside the Indonesian parliament, told the AFP news agencyIt is a republic. It is a democracy, but if its leadership is decided by one person or an oligarch, we cannot accept it.
Critics of Belag’s move say it is just part of Jokowi’s bid to consolidate his power and establish a political dynasty by placing his two sons in positions of influence. Last October, the Constitutional Court ruled changing the minimum age for presidential elections, allowing Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to successfully run for vice president. At the time, the court was chaired by Jokowi’s brother-in-law. Gibran will be sworn in alongside Prabowo in October.
Then, on Wednesday, the leader of the Golkar party, the second largest party in parliament, resigned and was replaced Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, a noted Jokowi loyalist, called the move an attempt to give Jokowi a political vehicle that could ensure his lasting influence once he leaves office in October. In his speech at the Golkar party congress, Bahlil stressed that the party must remain united and warned its members to toe the party line. “If we play with the king of Java, it will be dangerous for us,” he said, apparently referring to Jokowi.
The attempt to circumvent the Constitutional Court is also part of a broader attempt by Jokowi and Prabowo to silence the opposition, in part by creating a coalition so broad that it is capable of preventing any meaningful competition. As Ian Wilson of Murdoch University has argued I described it In an article for Fulcrum last January, “The logic of this approach… is to withdraw parliamentary opposition and reduce “The emergence of rival power bases. This is not done through open repression, but through co-optation into large ruling coalitions managed through negotiations and agreements between elites.”
|
Sources
2/ https://thediplomat.com/2024/08/as-protests-rage-indonesian-parliament-delays-controversial-election-law-changes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As protests rage, Indonesian parliament delays controversial election law changes – The Diplomat
- Earthquake felt on central coast
- Men's Hockey vs HC Pribram (Czech Republic)* on 22-08-2024 – Box Score
- Hear how John Kelly responded to Trump's comments about Medal of Honor recipients
- “Jenas Shock” and “Anger at the Denial of a Dementia Treatment Drug”
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ukraine, meets President Volodymyr Zelensky amid war with Russia
- Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis Impresses in Season Opener
- Egyptian President el-Sisi to visit Ankara on September 4, reports say
- Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy round by round for 12-team leagues: Pick #7
- Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits NSW, felt as far away as Canberra | New South Wales
- Stock Market, Economy & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Pirate Girls Hockey Statistics | KROX