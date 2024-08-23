PM Modi's visit to Ukraine likely to deepen ties in defence manufacturing sector





Prime Minister Narendra Modi boards a flight to Rzeszow in Poland from the capital Warsaw on August 22, 2024. Photo: X/@MEAIndia via PTI

Beyond symbolism and balance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister, will focus on defense cooperation, as India has a large inventory of military equipment of Russian and Ukrainian origin. In the three years since the war in Ukraine, India has seen its supplies and spare parts blocked for some time and has tried to diversify and reduce its dependence by turning to domestic companies and seeking an alternative supplier base in other countries. The situation has improved since then and spare parts, components and supplies have started arriving, but not at pre-war levels, according to official sources. Both Russia and Ukraine have assured that they will ensure deliveries on time, although they are not yet in line with the planned schedules, the sources said. According to some sources, Ukraine has several advanced systems and technologies, many of which have proven themselves on the ground. It has expressed interest in forming joint ventures with Indian companies. The war in Ukraine in February 2022 has impacted all three services of the Indian Army which have huge stockpiles from both Russia and Ukraine. Immediately after the war broke out, the Indian Army terminated several contracts related to air defence, armour and artillery as it faced escalating prices in other countries as spare parts and supplies became scarce and diverted, pushing up prices, officials said. Also, resolving quality complaints has become very time-consuming. The Army has turned to local defence manufacturers for small components and sub-assemblies. The Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have also done the same. The Army has reached out to domestic suppliers, tried to minimise imports of spare parts, assemblies etc. wherever possible and diversified the supplier base where domestic options were not available in about 7-8 countries including Poland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic among others, a source said. The indigenous effort has been particularly pronounced in small components and ammunition, officials said. With Russia, there was an additional element of payments, because Russia was excluded from the global SWIFT system and rupee-ruble trade could not accommodate large payments. The impact of these tensions is not entirely new, as in the past, tensions between Russia and Ukraine had significantly delayed the modernization of the IAF's AN-32 transport fleet. Ukraine has modernized over 100 IAF AN-32 transport aircraft under a deal finalized in 2009. While the modernization of 45 AN-32s in Ukraine was completed in 2015, the remaining aircraft were to be modernized by the repair depot at the IAF's Kanpur base, which has been significantly delayed. For the Indian Navy, the impact is likely to be as acute, if not more so, since more than 30 frontline warships are equipped with engines from Ukraine’s Zorya Nashproekt. The Indian Navy has laid out a roadmap to achieve some level of local maintenance in the coming years. In addition, Zorya is partnering with an Indian company to perform some level of engine maintenance, thereby reducing the need to ship engines to Ukraine, sources said. Defence trade between India and Ukraine continued until just before 2022. For example, after the Balakot airstrike in 2019, the IAF made an emergency purchase of R-27 air-to-air missiles for its SU-30MKI fighters. At the Aero India conference in February 2021, Ukraine signed four deals worth $70 million, which include the sale of new weapons as well as maintenance and upgrades of existing weapons in service with the Indian Army, as reported by The Hindu earlier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/defence-cooperation-in-focus-as-pm-modi-visits-ukraine/article68556041.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos