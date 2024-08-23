Are commissions of inquiry into police misconduct going too far? Are we keeping bad apples and seeing experienced, hard-working officers leave?

Wayne Couzens and David Carrick are two names that will definitely tarnish the police force.

These were horrific times that all police officers will remember with great bitterness. As usual, the catastrophic consequences were borne primarily by our frontline response officers who work with the public more than most, alongside our neighbourhood teams. Because of these two despicable individuals, the issue of background checks has rightly been thrust into the spotlight, with the focus being on the question: how do you allow monsters like this to take on a role in society where the public are most vulnerable and need to trust you to come to their rescue?

The issue of control became a stone that urgently needed to be addressed and many processes began to examine how the system allowed these two appalling individuals to serve and be in a position of trust that ultimately led them to abuse and commit horrific crimes against women.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic turned our lives upside down. As a result, every way we knew how to work was replaced. This, combined with a massive recruitment drive by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get more police officers on the streets, took over.

The mass recruitment process then began. All HR interviews were conducted by Team's Meetings, and checks were rushed through to get those numbers back on the market to fill the huge void left by her Conservative predecessor and often known as the disappearance of the police, Teresa May.

The recruitment campaign saw many applications accepted without difficulty.

A serving officer in a police force based in the south told the Havering Daily: “We've had people join up and be shocked to learn that police officers work nights and weekends. A lot of them didn't like that and quickly left the force.

“We had a police officer come in who had a swastika tattooed on his arm. People were amazed to see these people come in and join us.”

The mass recruitment drive quickly saw new officers join the service, then quickly leave when they realised the exact work that went into being a police officer.

One officer who enlisted was very shocked to learn that he could not go home each day for lunch as he had been accustomed to, but had to eat lunch, if he did, often in a vehicle after responding to incessant calls, because the stations had no canteens. He too left shortly afterwards.

The serving officer continues: “With the basic starting salary that was offered, policing was not attractive to those with more experience, but to those who were not aware of the never-ending challenges of policing and how difficult the job was.”

Unfortunately, we now know that it is too late, that the vetting system has failed and that monsters like Couzens have managed to get through, after failing the vetting process multiple times, and have continued to serve anyway.

Thanks to these individuals, police control procedures have changed and hopefully we will never see such horrific crimes again.

The key question I pose to you now is: Are these misconduct commissions going too far? Are we keeping bad apples and losing the experienced, hardworking officers we desperately need? How many officers are we losing each month to misconduct commissions that come back after months or even years away from their posts and have been cleared?

