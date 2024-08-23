Exit Turkey and Qatar, make way for Iran

Turkish state media has praised Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech to the Turkish parliament in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Some wanted us to believe that Abbas' speech before the Turkish parliament about the war in Gaza was the response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before the US Congress.

Abbas tried to add drama to the event by promising to travel to Gaza with members of the Palestinian Authority. Of course, Abbas is not Netanyahu, and the Turkish parliament is not the US Congress.The event was already forgotten the next day and the world's eyes turned to the Doha negotiations.

Much has changed since the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in TehranWith Haniyeh's departure, Turkey appears as one of the biggest losers in the Middle East power game. In Doha, an exceptional event changed the course of the conflict. The negotiations mediated in Doha are supposed to try to defuse the ongoing regional crisis, triggered by the Al Aqsa Flood operation.

The current round of negotiations is of exceptional importance because of the regional and international desire to prevent the expansion of the conflict into a direct or proxy war between Iran and Israel. But what actually happened is that Iran managed to secure a seat at the negotiating table.. This may not have been entirely clear after the first call by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. But Sheikh Mohammed’s second phone call to Kani in less than 24 hours left no doubt about Iran’s important role in the ongoing developments in Doha and its strong presence, if not key role, as a player at the negotiating table. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty’s call to the Iranian minister only confirmed this reality.

There are two scenarios that one could imagine in the phone calls between Doha and Tehran. One could be called the naive scenario. It could have happened like this: The Qatari minister starts the conversation by saying: Good morning, Your Excellency. I am sitting right now with the head of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, the director of the American Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, and the head of the Egyptian intelligence services, Abbas Kamel. They want you not to rush into your response, as you have not done so far, and for things to seem to be heading towards a breakthrough.

The second scenario is perhaps more realistic.. It would be summed up like this: Good morning, Your Excellency. We need you to put pressure on Yahya Sinwar to accept Israeli conditions so that we can both find a way out of the crisis. This is perhaps a message that the late Ismail Haniyeh would have conveyed to you, but I feel compelled to convey it to you directly since you now have the final say on Hamas.

There is no doubt that Haniyeh was forced to coordinate with the Iranians.. Since the day he left Gaza and handed over the management of Hamas' internal affairs to Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, as a man of Qatar and Turkey, has become a mere political front for the movement under the title of head of Hamas' political bureau.

After Operation Al Aqsa Flood, he found himself at the heart of the action, first defending the Hamas operation and then calling for an end to the war, and finally negotiate on behalf of Hamas the search for a truce and the exchange of captives and detainees.

Haniyeh has visited Tehran more than once, and one can now imagine that these visits were aimed at putting pressure on Sinwar.. Israel finally found in Haniyeh an easy and visible target that it could attack to give the impression of having the upper hand in its retaliation against the Palestinians. There is no longer a senior Hamas figure who can speak for the movement abroad, including Khaled Meshaal. Things are in Yahya Sinwar’s hands, and Sinwar is in Tehran’s hands. Hamas may not be sitting at the negotiating table in Doha or Cairo, but it is present through the Qataris. However, things have changed, and Iranian negotiators are present through phone calls. Some may wonder what happened to the Iranian retaliation more than two weeks after Haniyeh’s assassination. The answer is this: Iran is now at the negotiating table, regardless of what anyone thinks about the situation. It is retaliation.

She does not wonder how or if she should react, but rather rejoices in her new position at the negotiating table, among those who have a say in decisions concerning the fate of the region. Tehran has been playing on everyone's nerves in recent weeks to secure this new position.. Who gave him this position? Without a doubt, it was Hamas, with the implementation of Operation Al Aqsa Flood, and Israel, with its savage reprisals in Gaza, at the expense of innocent civilians. But Hamas could not have reached this point without the support it has received over the years, financially from Qatar, morally from Turkey and operationally from the vast regional and global network of the Muslim Brotherhood.

There is nothing new in saying that Turkey has invested heavily in Hamas. To be fair, the investment was mutual. Erdogan’s regional standing rose with Hamas’s praise for him, even before his stance on breaking the Gaza blockade and the 2010 Mavi Marmara operation of the so-called Freedom Flotilla (which has virtually disappeared without a trace since the current Gaza war).

For a while, Erdogan was the neo-Ottoman sultan rushing to liberate PalestineDoha handles the financial and media details. Alongside the Turkish-Qatari presence in Hamas decision-making, Iranian influence is beginning to be felt. Turks and Qataris fund and organize conferences where they speak. They incite Muslim Brotherhood demonstrations around the world to denounce Israel and praise Hamas (at the expense of the Palestinian Authority and its embattled president, Mahmoud Abbas). But they do not dare supply Hamas with weapons. That is a task taken on by Iran and its vast regional network of proxies. With weapons, Iran gains influence. One of the foundations of the Palestinian militant movement now rests on the existence within it of a wing loyal to Iran, which on the surface seems to be under the influence of the then Politburo member Mahmoud al-Zahar, but the reality is much deeper than that.

Despite Hamas' politically confused positions on the uprising against Bashar al-Assad and the propensity of some of its leaders to favor the Turkish-Qatari position, especially after Hamas left Damascus and settled between Doha and Istanbul, Iran has not severed its ties with the Palestinian militant movement, but on the contrary has strengthened them, as it has realized that investing in the hardline Hamas faction is a profitable investment.

Tehran found a way to turn to Yahya Sinwar, who was able to remove Haniyeh from the leadership of authority in Gazawhile inventing the notions of Hamas's internal and external fronts. In fact, the external front has two facets, one cosmetic and manifesting itself in the hotels of Doha under the leadership of the Haniyeh-Meshaal duo, and the other led by Saleh al-Arouri and exercising an effective role from the suburbs of Beirut under the control, direction and training of Hezbollah and the Revolutionary Guards.

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was not only directed against the Israelis in the Gaza area. It marked, from Iran's point of view, Tehran exercises complete control over Hamas and, through it, over Palestinian affairs.

The withdrawal of Qatar's support for Hamas was the first expected result of the operation. Doha would not have continued to play a role in the Hamas issue without American pressure to mediate. As for the Turks, they were taken by surprise and displayed total confusion after the first weeks and months of the Gaza war. In addition to rhetorical protests against Israel’s crimes against innocent Palestinians in Gaza, Ankara maintained its trade relations with Israel until the eighth month of the war, before partially suspending them and making their resumption conditional on food and medicine deliveries to the besieged and destroyed Gaza Strip.

Erdogan received Ismail Haniyeh several times after the start of the war without offering anything concretenot even financial support to help alleviate the suffering of the displaced. Then, Turkish diplomacy had the idea of ​​joining the South African trial against Israel before the International Court of Justice. Erdogan became aware of the extent of his loss of influence over the Palestinians, and understood moreover that it was not possible to push the Qataris to continue financing Hamas.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran further amplified the impact of this loss. Erdogan realizes that Haniyeh was the well-known face of Hamas and that Sinwar is not only Iran’s man, but also a political pariah in Israel and the United States. Erdogan was therefore forced to seek help from Mahmoud Abbas. A real paradox that adds to the many other paradoxes of the Turkish president. Today, he seeks help from Abbas after having spent years investing in Hamas on the assumption that the movement is the future of the Palestinian cause and that Abbas’s authority is nothing more than a vestige of the legacy of the Oslo Accords.

No one is seeking Erdogan's opinion today or asking him to influence Hamas in the Doha negotiations. Even the Turkish parliament's ovation for Abbas did not draw attention to Erdogan or Abbas. The new seat at the truce negotiating table has been reserved for Iran.



Haitham El Zobaidi is the editor-in-chief of Al Arab publishing house.