PM Modi leaves after seven-hour visit to Ukraine





Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting at the Mariinsky Palace in kyiv on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 23, 2024) left after a whirlwind visit to the Ukrainian capital where he held productive talks with President Volodymr Zelenskyy with assurances of personal contribution in ending his raging war with Russia. “My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening the friendship between India and Ukraine. I had fruitful discussions with President @ZelenskyyUa. India firmly believes that peace should always prevail. I thank the government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality,” Mr Modi said on X after a busy day of meetings and other events. Mr Modi's maiden trip to kyiv, amid Ukraine's renewed military offensive into Russian territory, was the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine gained independence in 1991. During his bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi told President Zelensky that Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting any time to find ways to end the ongoing war and that India has been on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict. In his talks with Mr Zelenskyy in kyiv, which took place against the backdrop of the raging war, Mr Modi said India was always ready to play an active role in all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine and that he would even like to personally contribute to ending the conflict. In separate events, Mr Modi presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) cubes to the Ukrainian government; visited the multimedia exhibition of Child Martyrs at the National History Museum of Ukraine to pay tribute to him, and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Oasis of Peace Park. Mr Modi also met Ukrainian students studying Hindi at the Kyiv School of Oriental Studies. He lauded the students' studies and their contribution in promoting mutual understanding between the people of the two countries. Modi also commended their efforts in bringing Indian culture and history closer to the Ukrainian people. Earlier, when Mr Modi arrived from Poland on a tightly secured 'Rail Force One', on the second and final leg of his two-nation trip, the Indian community in Ukraine gave him a warm welcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-departs-after-a-whirlwind-seven-hour-visit-to-ukraine/article68559882.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos