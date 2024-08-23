Trump says he is in danger, ends interview after threats





During a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with a NewsNation reporter by saying we were in danger and the Secret Service didn't want me here after law enforcement launched a manhunt for a local man who allegedly made death threats against Trump on social media.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office in Arizona, where Trump was holding a campaign event, the suspect was taken into custody around 2:35 p.m. MST, about an hour before Trump spoke to NewsNation. It's unclear whether Trump was aware of the arrest.

Can I tell you something? We're in danger by standing here talking, so let's not talk anymore, Trump said after answering a few unrelated questions. I'm aware of that, but they don't want me to stay here. They don't want you to stay here. Have a good time, thank you very much.

He then walked towards his motorcade and ended the interview.

Last month, Donald Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania. A gunman opened fire, shooting him in the ear, wounding two others and killing a rallygoer. Secret Service protection was stepped up in the weeks that followed, and he was surrounded by bulletproof glass at his North Carolina event on Wednesday, the first outdoor rally since the shooting.

At the Arizona event, snipers stood nearby, high up, their eyes and weapons pointed toward Mexico. Security forces were also visible on the Mexican side of the border, including several men armed with rifles and tactical gear. Others wore uniforms identifying them as members of the Mexican state police.

Trump traveled to Arizona to criticize President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their handling of border security and immigration. As he took questions, Trump was asked about the manhunt, which was still ongoing at the time, and said he was unaware of the threats.

I've never heard of it, they probably want to hide it from me. Thanks for telling me. Let's get out of here right now, he joked, before praising the Secret Service for protecting him at the Pennsylvania rally.

The man in question, Ronald Lee Syvrud, a resident of Benson, Arizona, was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Wisconsin and Arizona, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said, including failing to appear in court on a DUI charge, a hit-and-run charge and a misdemeanor count of failing to register as a sex offender. Spokeswoman Carol Capas told Spectrum News that he was arrested in Cochise County on Thursday, was still being transported to his custody location as of 4:15 p.m. MST, and that the sheriff would share more information later in the evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Syvrud is 66 years old.

“The US Secret Service investigates all threats against our charges. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” Secret Service spokeswoman Alexandria Worley told CNN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

