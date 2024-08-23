Ministry of Foreign Affairs Holds Briefing for Chinese and Foreign Media on President Xi Jinping's Attendance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

On August 23, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a briefing for Chinese and foreign media on President Xi Jinping's attendance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit and related events. Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong made a briefing and answered questions from reporters.

Chen Xiaodong said that the 2024 FOCAC Summit will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. Chinese and African leaders will gather under the theme of “Joining Forces to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future” to celebrate friendship and chart a course for cooperation. It is another grand gathering of the China-Africa big family after the 2006 Beijing Summit, the 2015 Johannesburg Summit and the 2018 Beijing Summit of the FOCAC. It is also the largest diplomatic event China has hosted in recent years, with the largest participation of foreign leaders. Leaders of many African countries and the chairperson of the African Union Commission will lead delegations to attend the Summit. The UN Secretary-General will be a special guest, and relevant international and regional organizations will also attend the Summit as observers.

Chen Xiaodong said the summit will include a welcoming banquet, an opening ceremony, four high-level meetings on the themes of state governance, industrialization and agricultural modernization, peace and security, high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the eighth China-Africa Entrepreneurs Conference and other related activities. President Xi Jinping will deliver a major speech to elaborate on new ideas and propositions on building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, and announce new actions and measures for practical cooperation with Africa. President Xi Jinping will also host related bilateral activities for foreign leaders attending the summit. The summit will also adopt two outcome documents, the Declaration and the Action Plan, to build major consensus between the two sides and chart the course for implementing high-quality China-Africa cooperation in the next three years.

Chen Xiaodong pointed out that since its establishment 24 years ago, the Forum has always adhered to the principles of joint planning, joint construction and mutual benefits. The development of the Forum has been remarkable, making it a “golden mark” of China-Africa cooperation and a standard for leading international cooperation with Africa and deepening cooperation with the Global South. Under the joint attention and contribution of President Xi Jinping and African leaders, China and Africa have focused on friendly cooperation, unswervingly advanced the development of the Forum and the implementation of its outcomes, propelling China-Africa relations forward by leaps and bounds and achieving leaps and bounds in development.

First, the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future is advancing to a higher level. President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to China-Africa relations. During his first overseas visit as president in 2013, he visited Africa, where he put forward the principle of sincerity, concrete results, friendship and good faith, as well as the principle of pursuing common benefit and common interests. He stressed that China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future. President Xi Jinping has visited Africa five times, attended two FOCAC summits, and chaired the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 and the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue. He summed up the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation and personally charted the course for the development of China-Africa relations in the new era. Under the guidance of heads of state diplomacy, China-Africa relations have entered a new stage of building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future. Building a China-Africa community with a shared future continues to be at the forefront of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Second, the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa is moving towards higher-quality development. President Xi Jinping stressed that on the path of modernization, China has always been a staunch supporter and walked side by side with Africa. The two sides have synergized the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the development strategies of African countries. Based on the FOCAC platform, China and African countries have jointly implemented the ten cooperation plans, eight major initiatives and nine programs, to continuously improve and modernize China-Africa cooperation. China is the largest investor of developing countries in Africa and has remained Africa's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, demonstrating the strong resilience and vitality of China-Africa cooperation.

Third, strategic coordination between China and Africa is advancing to a deeper level. President Xi Jinping stressed that no matter how the international situation changes, China will never waver in its determination to pursue greater solidarity and cooperation with Africa. China and Africa, adhering to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, continue to deepen strategic mutual trust and support each other on issues concerning their core interests. The two sides jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, jointly promote and implement the three global initiatives, safeguard international fairness and justice, and improve the global governance system. China and Africa have become a model of solidarity and cooperation for the “Global South.”

Fourth, China-Africa people-to-people and cultural exchanges are expanding in broader areas. President Xi Jinping has stressed that the Chinese and African people are destined to be good friends. In recent years, China-Africa civil exchanges have been active and frequent, with a variety of cultural exchange activities such as the China-Africa Youth Gala. The “Dreams of China-Africa Shared Space” exhibition at China's Tian'gong space station displays paintings bearing the dreams of African youth. Chinese and African scholars jointly proposed the “China-Africa Dar es Salaam Consensus” at the China-Africa Think Tank Forum, which put forward solutions, ideas and proposals to address major issues and challenges facing the world today, reflecting the common aspirations of the “Global South.”

Chen Xiaodong said that the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made strategic plans to further deepen reform in an all-round manner to advance China's modernization, which will bring more opportunities and hopes to countries around the world, including Africa. This summit will gather broad consensus for both sides to tackle challenges and build a broad platform to share development opportunities. China is willing to seize this important opportunity with Africa to jointly embark on a new journey of modernization, further elevate the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future to new heights, and continue to write a new chapter in the mutual understanding, affinity and friendship between the Chinese and African peoples. Together, they will send a powerful message of Africa and China's participation and leadership in the reform of the global governance system, so as to gather strong momentum to advance world modernization.

Chen Xiaodong also answered questions on the development of FOCAC and high-level meetings, among others.