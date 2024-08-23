Politics
Modi continues balancing act with Ukraine visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, a trip seen as a diplomatic balancing act after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month raised eyebrows in kyiv and the West.
Modi's visit is the first trip by an Indian leader to kyiv since the two countries established bilateral ties more than 30 years ago.
The US is particularly concerned about Modi's two-day visit to Russia because it views New Delhi as an important pillar of its strategy to contain China's rise.
Indian analysts believe the main reason for Modi's visit is to compensate for the damage caused by the July 8-9 trip to Moscow, which coincided with a deadly Russian missile attack on a children's hospital in kyiv that drew harsh international condemnation.
In a rebuke to the Kremlin, Modi said the deaths of innocent children were painful, reiterating India's stated position that political problems cannot be resolved “on the battlefield.”
More importantly, Modi's visit to Ukraine must be seen as part of India's multifaceted foreign policy of “strategic autonomy”.
To achieve this goal, New Delhi is walking a fine line, seeking to establish a closer security partnership with the West – such as its Quad security grouping with Australia, Japan and the United States – as a bulwark against its main foe, China.
At the same time, India has traditionally maintained warm relations with Russia, obtaining cheap arms and oil supplies from Moscow. That is why India has adopted a neutral position and neither condemned nor endorsed the Russian war in Ukraine, saying the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
New Delhi fears that by condemning Russia and joining Western sanctions against Moscow, it will alienate the Kremlin and draw it closer to China and Pakistan, India's arch-rivals.
Similarly, India does not want to alienate Ukraine but rather position itself as an impartial actor. In his carefully crafted balancing act, Modi has ruled out India’s role as a mediator to end the war, Bloomberg reported, citing an inside source. New Delhi has agreed to relay messages between Putin and Zelenskiy, he added.
From Ukraine's perspective, India has played a key role in pushing some states in the so-called Global South to remain neutral in the war or show support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.
Expanding economic cooperation
Modi and Zelenskiy last met in June, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy. They have also spoken several times by phone since the start of the war.
In addition to discussions on geopolitics, which are taking place against the backdrop of Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region, the leaders are expected to focus on expanding economic cooperation.
According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral trade between India and Ukraine reached $3.3 billion in the financial year 2021-22, a fraction of the $65 billion annual trade turnover between India and Russia.
Ukraine wants to strengthen economic ties with India, including in agriculture, aviation, pharmaceuticals and industry, Zelenskiy said earlier this year.
India in turn needs defence products from Ukraine, including aircraft and marine engines.
Modi's visit to Ukraine could provoke a negative reaction from Russia, in the same way that his visit to Moscow angered Washington.
The challenge for Indian diplomacy is to calibrate its private messages to allay the concerns of both countries, while presenting the trip as a bold new initiative, wrote Shashi Tharoor, a former Indian minister and diplomat.
“Pushing this off would be a geopolitical triumph. But if the visit goes wrong, it could cause incalculable damage to India's international reputation,” Tharoor said in an August 13 statement. comment for Project Syndicate.
Before Ukraine, Modi visited Polanda staunch ally of kyiv, made the first trip by an Indian leader to Warsaw in more than 40 years on August 22.
|
