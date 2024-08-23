Africa MilitaryDefense News | Technology





The Kenyan armed forces may well be the latest users of Turkey's popular Bayraktar TB2 drone. Baykar, the manufacturer of the TB2 drone, posted on its social media on August 23 that trainees from our friendly and brotherly country, Kenya, have successfully completed their Bayraktar TB2 UCAV training at Baykar’s flight training center in Kean and graduated. This indicates that Kenya could soon receive this unmanned system. The Bayraktar TB2 can carry laser-guided light bombs and fly for up to 27 hours at a time. Photo by Baykar According toDataset on the acquisition of military drones in AfricaKenya operates a number of tactical and long-range drones, including three Turkish Aerospace Anka-S MALE drones acquired in 2015, six Unmanned Aeronautics GhostRay drones, five Boeing Insitu Scan Eagles and eight AeroVironment RQ-11 Ravens acquired in 2012. The TB2 drones, which are estimated to cost between $2 million and $5 million each, are produced by the Baykar defense company, which is owned by the family of Selcuk Bayraktar, son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Bayraktar is the company's technical director. African states are increasingly acquiring Turkish drones to combat armed groups after they proved effective in various conflicts around the world. With Turkiye’s Bayraktar TB2 drone, Turkey is seeing a high demand for collaboration with African countries. In Africa, the Bayraktar TB2 model is in high demand after being used in the conflicts in Libya and the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in recent years. The acquisition is part of a growing trend among African countries to adopt Turkish drones as a means to combat armed groups and bolster security. The Bayraktar TB2’s proven track record in conflicts such as Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh war has made it a highly sought-after weapon system. Togo, which is struggling to curb the infiltration of jihadist fighters from southern Burkina Faso, has acquired this type of missile. Niger has acquired half a dozen of these versatile and affordable drones for its military operations against insurgent groups in the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert and around Lake Chad. But the first to use these powerful surveillance and strike weapons on the continent may well have been the UN-recognised government in Libya – where they were spotted as early as 2019 and may have helped Tripoli forces push back rebels from the east. For African buyers, particularly poorer countries, drones offer the potential to develop significant air power without the exorbitant equipment costs and years of elite training required to develop a conventional manned air strike force. This is a particularly attractive proposition for states such as Niger and Togo. Kenya joins the list of African countries that have already acquired or expressed interest in the Bayraktar TB2, including Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Togo, Niger, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Mali and Angola. The drone's affordability and effectiveness make it a particularly attractive option for countries with limited defense budgets. The acquisition of the Bayraktar TB2 is expected to give Kenya a significant advantage in its efforts to maintain security and stability within its borders. Once operational, the drone will undoubtedly play a crucial role in enhancing the country’s military capabilities and contribute to regional peace and security. Complete data on the acquisition of African military drones from 1980 to 2024 In the rapidly evolving landscape of military technology, the ability to stay ahead of the curve is not just an advantage, it’s a necessity. Military Africa’s comprehensive drone dataset is the key to unlocking a wealth of strategic information for drone manufacturers, suppliers, and designers. This meticulously curated collection is more than just numbers and dates; it’s a gateway to understanding the dynamics of the African drone market, from historical trends to current demands. Recommended for you

