Harris' convention speech sparks Trump's anger | Donald Trump





Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention has sparked a torrent of outrage from Donald Trump, with the former US president launching a volley of retorts, rebuttals and angry calls to television networks.

Trump posted 48 messages on his Truth Social social network during Harris' 37-minute presidential acceptance speech, nearly an hour less than his own speech at the Republican convention last month.

Immediately afterward, he called into Fox News to deliver a rambling tirade live on air that was eventually interrupted by the network's hosts.

“Where is Hunter?” Trump wrote in all caps at the beginning of his speech, referring to Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, whose business and legal troubles were a favorite target of Republicans before the president dropped out of the race last month.

As Harris paid tribute to those who nominated her, Trump wrote: “Too many thanks too soon. What's going on with her?”

Later, as the vice president went on the offensive against her opponent, Trump himself broached one of his favorite topics. Is she talking about me? he wrote, again in all caps.

He focused primarily on Harris, repeatedly calling her a Marxist and writing, “Why doesn't she do something about the things she complains about?”

There will be no future under the leadership of Comrade Kamala Harris, as she will drag us into a nuclear third world war, he wrote. She will never be respected by the tyrants of the world!

After Harris accused him of pressuring congressional Republicans to kill a bipartisan bill that would have cracked down on migrants at the southern border, Trump delivered one of his longest speeches of the evening.

“The border bill is one of the worst bills ever written. It would have allowed millions of people into our country, and it's just a political ploy on his part,” he wrote. It legalizes illegal immigration and is a TOTAL, WEAK, INEFFECTIVE DISASTER!

At other times, his concerns seemed trivial, as when he attacked Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee who was nicknamed Coach Walz because of his work as a high school football coach. Walz was an assistant coach, not a coach, Trump wrote.

He also fired back angrily when Harris linked him to Project 2025, a far-right governing manifesto and blueprint for the next Republican presidency crafted by some of Trump's closest supporters and former officials, saying he had absolutely nothing to do with it, despite delivering the keynote address at the annual conference of the group that created it.

Trump's angry and often incoherent responses prompted Washington Post commentator Dan Balz to observe that Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket over Joe Biden had left Trump in a box and unsure of what to do after Harris surpassed him in the category he cares about most: ratings.

Harris has countered him, even outplayed him, at his own game, Balz wrote. Her ratings now match or exceed his. Her supporters are now as enthusiastic as his, with her convention ratings outperforming his. He says he misses Biden, and it shows.

Harris' speech drew a largely positive reaction, even from some conservative circles. Scott Jennings, a former White House adviser to George W. Bush, told CNN that her speech was worthy of a president.

“She looks young, she looks coherent, so she's the anti-Biden,” he said. Republicans are responding by saying some of these statements are devoid of substance, they're not really specific and they think they're going to be able to send her away as an incumbent.

The question we're going to be asking ourselves over the next few months is how far she has moved away from Joe Biden to prevent Republicans from running her as the incumbent. People are so angry with Biden-Harris on the economy, [that] If the Republicans tie him to it, everything else falls apart.

Even some Trump supporters to the right of MAGA have grudgingly admitted that Harris' message at the convention poses a serious threat to her prospects.

In a video posted to X, conservative commentator and former Fox News and Newsmax host Eric Bolling said Harris' campaign was dominating the media landscape and criticized Trump for ceding the initiative without coming up with any new ideas.

“We're losing the race,” he said, his frustration evident. “The level of enthusiasm on the left right now is overwhelming. They're trying to redefine the Democratic Party. They're trying to say that Democrats are the patriots, the party that cares about the country.

They're wearing camouflage hats with Kamala Harris' name on it. Camouflage is ours! She had two American flags in her speech last night. There were no pride flags there. They're redefining the issue, they're going after our independent voters. What's going on with Fox News, anyway? It's Democrat, Democrat, Democrat. The media is kicking our asses on the right.

But with Republicans like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham urging Trump to focus on policy rather than attacking Harris personally, Trump’s reaction to her speech confirms the difficulty he has maintaining discipline during the campaign. On his call with Fox News, he was irritated by anchor Martha MacCallum’s suggestion that Harris was doing well in the polls, particularly with certain groups of voters.

“She's not successful, I'm successful,” he said. “I do very well with Hispanic voters, with black men, with women.

It's only in your eyes that they have it, Martha. We're doing just fine.

Eventually, he was interrupted mid-sentence by MacCallum's co-host, Bret Baier, who told him, “We appreciate you being back live.”

