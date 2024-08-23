Kolkata rapes and murders: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, tries to highlight rapes elsewhere too | Kolkata News





CALCULATION: CM of Bengal Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi Thursday, calling for the creation of specialized and expedited courts to deal with grated case and completion of tests within 15 days. Kolkata: 'Girl's phone…': Doctor's parents say 'real culprits are still at large' | Watch Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also spoke along similar lines when he posted a message on X on Thursday, demanding greater reforms to deliver speedy justice to rape victims across India.

In her letter, the chief minister wrote that as per available data, nearly 90 cases of rape take place every day in India. “This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation.

“It is the duty of all of us to put an end to this situation so that women feel safe. These serious and sensitive issues need to be addressed comprehensively through a strict central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment for those involved in such heinous crimes. Setting up of special fast track courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be envisaged in the proposed legislation. To ensure speedy justice, trials in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days,” the chief minister wrote.

Abhishek on Thursday broke his week-long silence since criticising hooliganism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding immediate reforms. “In the last 10 days, as the nation protested the RG Kar Medical College incident and demanded justice, 900 rapes took place in different parts of India – at the very time people were on the streets protesting this horrific crime. Unfortunately, a lasting solution remains largely undiscussed. With 90 rapes a day, 4 every hour and one every 15 minutes – the urgency for decisive action is clear,” Abhishek posted on X.

The Diamond Harbour MP also urged state governments across the country to pressurize the Centre for a anti-rape law as soon as possible. He sought laws that required trials and convictions The authorities demanded that rapists be punished within 50 days and demanded tougher punishment, “not just empty promises.” “State governments must act and urgently press the Union to enact a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less would be tokenistic and tragically ineffective. Wake up, India!” the message read.

On August 10, Abhishek had condemned the rape and murder of RG Kar and urged the BJP to think beyond politics and “introduce a bill to punish the rapist in the strictest possible way within seven days if circumstantial evidence is against him”. He added that as a responsible opposition, “it is the duty of the TMC and the Congress to support the bill”.

Sources close to Abhishek said he also wanted the Bengal government to break the shackles of the existing “backward system” that is not helping the cause. He also called for “confrontation or capital punishment for rapists who do not deserve their place in this society,” the source said.

