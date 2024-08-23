RFK Jr. suspends campaign to 'support' Trump





US Elections: RFK Jr. Drops Out of Presidential Campaign, Supports Donald Trump

Robert F Kennedy Jr has said he is suspending his independent bid for the US presidency and will support Donald Trump's campaign.

Mr Kennedy, 70, a Democrat for most of his life and a scion of the Kennedy dynasty, said the principles that led him to leave the party now compelled him “to throw my support behind President Trump”.

At a news conference in Arizona, he insisted he would not withdraw and would keep his name on the ballot in states where it would not affect the race.

Trump, the Republican nominee, said the endorsement was “very nice… he's a great guy,” while his Democratic rival Kamala Harris said she would “win” the support of Kennedy voters.

The move caps a campaign fueled by Kennedy's anti-vaccine views and tinged with stories of dead bears and brain worms. Her approval ratings have plummeted from double-digit highs as funding and national media coverage have dried up.

He ran a high-profile ad during the Super Bowl in February, invoking his father, US Senator Robert F Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F Kennedy, sparking outrage among much of his family.

Kerry Kennedy, his sister, said his support for Trump was a “betrayal of the values ​​our father and our family hold dearest. It's a sad end to a sad story.”

Mr Kennedy said Trump's insistence that he could end the war in Ukraine by negotiating with Russia “would in and of itself justify my support for his campaign”.

“There are still many issues and approaches on which we continue to have very serious differences. But we agree on other key issues.”

He announced that he would withdraw his name from 10 states where his presence could “spoil” Trump's efforts. He has already withdrawn from the key states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Kennedy said he launched his campaign “as a Democrat, the party of my father, my uncle … the champions of the Constitution” but left because “it had become the party of war, of censorship, of corruption, of big pharma, of big tech, of big money.”

He blamed his decision to suspend his campaign on “media control” and his former party, adding: “In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to victory in the face of relentless and systematic censorship.”

According to the Associated Press, Mr. Kennedy polled between 14 and 16 percent when he was most popular. However, his approval rating has fallen to single digits since Ms. Harris became the Democratic nominee.

He said at his news conference that he had offered to work with Ms Harris and her White House bid.

Democrats have made light of the announcement. “Donald Trump is not winning support that will help him build support; he is inheriting the baggage of a failed fringe candidate. Good riddance,” Mary Beth Cahill, a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement.

Mr. Kennedy's campaign became synonymous with the anti-vaccine movement, as he often touted his leadership of the Children's Health Defense organization, formerly known as the World Mercury Project.

In recent weeks, Mr Kennedy has spoken of how he abandoned a dead bear cub in New York's Central Park in 2014 as a joke.

Earlier in his campaign, it was revealed that he suffered from a brain parasite over a decade ago, which caused severe memory loss and brain fog.

His announcement ended days of speculation that Mr Kennedy had offered to back Trump for a role in his next administration.

Trump told CNN earlier this week that he would “certainly be open” to Mr Kennedy playing a role, while Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has said he would be fit to “blow up” a federal department.

Merrill Matthews, a resident fellow at the conservative Institute for Policy Innovation, told the BBC that Mr Kennedy's decision highlighted the two-party system in the US and “how difficult it is to bring new ideas and new people into the process”.

