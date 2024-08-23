Imran Khan reveals Islamabad rally postponed to avoid unrest





PTI founder says Islamabad rally cancelled due to concerns over Khatm-e-Nubuwwat case

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23 Aug 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday revealed that while he was in jail, he was informed that holding a rally in Islamabad could lead to national unrest, prompting the decision to cancel the event.

In an informal discussion with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan explained that the rally in Islamabad was cancelled due to concerns over the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat case.

He said he had been warned that the issue was extremely sensitive, with religious parties already demonstrating in Islamabad.

The rally was postponed due to fears of potential chaos. He added that if the rally had gone ahead, there would have been a significant risk of a repeat of the May 9 incident.

The judicial investigation into the events of May 9 is still ongoing.

Imran Khan warned that if permission for the protest is granted but the authorities try to stop it, the government will have to be held accountable. He stressed that the credibility of the courts is at stake as the judiciary has to decide whether to allow the protest or the administration will cancel the permission. He stressed to his party that it will not tolerate any further disruption regarding the September 8 protest. He reiterated that this is the last time he will postpone the Islamabad protest. Khan urged the party leaders to meet before September 8 to finalize the protest plans if the Supreme Court decision is not implemented. He asked the leaders that this time, if anyone tries to obstruct them, they should not back down.

In response to a journalist's question about the trial of retired General Faiz Hameed, Khan defended his demand for a public trial. He rejected accusations that he had conspired with Faiz Hameed regarding the May 9 events, saying that he had built the party from scratch and had been fighting constitutionally for 28 years. He demanded a public trial if Faiz was indeed involved in the May 9 events, stressing that the matter was neither a military nor an international secret.

Khan also noted that if the Hamoodur Rahman report had been implemented, Pakistan would be in a better democratic state today. He argued that just like the benefits of implementing the report, holding a public trial in the case would be equally valuable. If the report had been implemented, the country would have avoided three martial laws and there would be no undeclared martial law today.

He called May 9 an attack on democracy and called for the creation of a commission to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Asked about a late-night message sent to Azam Swati, Khan smiled and declined to answer.

Regarding a leaked audio involving his sister, where she stated that the postponement of the rally was not her decision but was announced by the party leadership on her behalf, Khan acknowledged that the entire party was frustrated and angry over the postponement. He personally believed that the rally should have taken place but chose to delay it only to avoid further unrest. He asserted that in future, rallies would be held in every district irrespective of the opposition.

A journalist asked whether the federal government or any other entity had sent him a message in prison warning that the situation outside could deteriorate. Khan denied having any conversations with the government and noted that whenever there were rumours that the PTI was engaging with the establishment, the government was quick to bring up the May 9 incident.

Imran Khan also claimed that Nawaz Sharif was preparing for an early departure to London, implying that the situation is linked to the efforts to extend the tenure of Chief Justice Faiz Isa. He suggested that there were two possible outcomes: either Isa's tenure is extended or someone else is hired by manipulating seniority. Neither option, he said, is acceptable, and if this path is followed, there will be widespread protests across the country.

Asked whether he had met any “angels” the night before, which would have given him access to inside information, Khan noted that whenever the PML-N appears unsettled, it usually means that it suspects the PTI of being in communication with the establishment. He, however, reiterated that he had not discussed the rally with any government official, explaining that it had been postponed only to avoid possible unrest.

Imran Khan concluded by noting that the reputation of the judiciary is now at stake as the courts have to decide whether to grant permission for the rally or not while the administration is cancelling the NOC.

He stressed that the PTI remains the only party denied permission to hold a rally in Islamabad.

After a year in detention, Khan was finally given an electric toothbrush and some books. When he appeared in court today, he appeared cheerful, calm and in good spirits.

