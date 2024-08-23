Politics
Indian President Modi arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky weeks after meeting with Putin
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that will be closely watched in Russia as its assault on its neighbor continues.
Modi's visit, the first by an Indian leader since Ukraine's independence, comes just weeks after his trip to Moscow, the first symbolic foreign trip of his new term as leader, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin that were criticized by kyiv.
After the talks, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stressed that India was committed to helping end the war. “We very much want this conflict to end,” Jaishankar told a news conference.
Despite repeated calls for a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, New Delhi has refrained from condemning the Russian invasion as it seeks to maintain relations with Moscow, a major arms supplier and a long-time partner it sees as essential in balancing its strained relations with China.
India has also played an economic lifeline for Russia, increasing purchases of its crude oil after countries around the world imposed sanctions on Moscow, isolating it economically.
India overtook China as the world's top importer of Russian oil last month, Reuters reported, citing data from trade and industry sources.
Jaishankar defended India's purchase of oil from Russia, saying it did not reflect a broader political position.
India is a big consumer of oil, it is a big importer of oil, because we don't have any. There is no political strategy to buy oil, there is an oil strategy to buy oil, there is a market strategy to buy oil, Jaishankar said.
Throughout the war, Ukraine has sought to convince countries that have close relations with Russia, such as India and China, to push Putin to accept Kiev’s peace terms. Zelensky hailed Modi’s visit as historic and symbolic, thanking India for supporting our sovereignty and territorial integrity during two and a half years of war.
The Indian president's arrival in kyiv, a day ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day, follows his two-day visit to Poland, where he strengthened India's ties with the NATO member. Referring to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East at a press conference in Warsaw, Modi reiterated India's position that no problem can be solved on the battlefield.
We support dialogue and diplomacy for early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support, Mr. Modi said on Thursday alongside his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.
Tusk welcomed Modi's intention to help end the war in Ukraine quickly, peacefully and fairly.
Historical tour
Modi's visit to Ukraine also comes at a key turning point in the two-and-a-half-year war, as Ukrainian forces launched an unprecedented offensive into Russian territory earlier this month that Moscow is struggling to counter.
Zelensky and Kiev officials are working urgently to increase international support for their peace formula, which relies on the withdrawal of Russian troops from their territory. The upcoming U.S. presidential election has raised concerns that this crucial U.S. support could be reduced if Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has criticized NATO and U.S. support for kyiv, is elected.
Throughout the war, Ukraine has sought to convince countries that have close relations with Russia, such as India and China, to push Putin to accept kyiv's peace terms.
But while India attended a kyiv-backed international peace summit in Switzerland in June, it did not endorse the gathering's communiqué, saying resolution requires sincere and practical engagement between the two sides in the conflict.
During his visit to Ukraine, Modi is expected to discuss with Zelensky what the Indian external affairs ministry has described as the full range of bilateral relations, including trade, infrastructure and defence.
This historic visit comes, of course, in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which will also be part of the discussions, the ministry's secretary for the West, Tanmaya Lal, said on Monday.
The Ukrainian presidential office said Modi and Zelensky would discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues and documents would be signed. Later, Jaishankar confirmed that the leaders had signed four agreements, covering community development projects, drug control standards, cultural exchanges and agriculture.
Officials from both countries have expressed interest in recent months in resuming trade, which plummeted during the war, according to Ukraine's annual data.
Modi and Zelensky have met twice on the sidelines of G7 summits since the start of the war, including in June in Italy.
Last month, Zelensky condemned Modi's meeting with Putin, which coincided with a Russian attack on several Ukrainian cities and a deadly strike on a children's hospital.
The Ukrainian leader went on to describe Modi's relationship with Putin as a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace the world's most bloodthirsty criminal in Moscow on such a day.
Modi did not directly address the strikes at the time, but he made what appeared to be some of his most critical comments yet about the war, saying that anyone who believes in humanity is troubled when there is death, especially when innocent children die.
He also called for a path to peace through dialogue.
